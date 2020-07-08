477 Moonvine Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Five Bedroom Two and half bathroom home in Heather Glen on access road of 306 and IH 35. This home is just wow. Master bedroom is down stairs with a nook to be used for reading or nursery, large master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. Huge living room which opens to kitchen and eating area. Up stairs is a large loft with the other four bedrooms split two on each side and full bathroom. This home is just a dream must see. Move in June 15, 2020. Dogs only and must be approved by owner.