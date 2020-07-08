All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
477 Moonvine Way
477 Moonvine Way

477 Moonvine Way · No Longer Available
Location

477 Moonvine Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Five Bedroom Two and half bathroom home in Heather Glen on access road of 306 and IH 35. This home is just wow. Master bedroom is down stairs with a nook to be used for reading or nursery, large master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. Huge living room which opens to kitchen and eating area. Up stairs is a large loft with the other four bedrooms split two on each side and full bathroom. This home is just a dream must see. Move in June 15, 2020. Dogs only and must be approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 Moonvine Way have any available units?
477 Moonvine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 477 Moonvine Way have?
Some of 477 Moonvine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 Moonvine Way currently offering any rent specials?
477 Moonvine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Moonvine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 477 Moonvine Way is pet friendly.
Does 477 Moonvine Way offer parking?
Yes, 477 Moonvine Way offers parking.
Does 477 Moonvine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 Moonvine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Moonvine Way have a pool?
No, 477 Moonvine Way does not have a pool.
Does 477 Moonvine Way have accessible units?
No, 477 Moonvine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Moonvine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 Moonvine Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 477 Moonvine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 Moonvine Way does not have units with air conditioning.

