455 Roadrunner
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

455 Roadrunner

455 Roadrunner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

455 Roadrunner Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom with an office and a 3 car garage. No carpet in this home and has recently been painted inside. Plenty of fenced backyard for pets to run. Low energy bills
Master is huge and the master bath has separate shower and bathtub and large closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Roadrunner have any available units?
455 Roadrunner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 455 Roadrunner have?
Some of 455 Roadrunner's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Roadrunner currently offering any rent specials?
455 Roadrunner isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Roadrunner pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 Roadrunner is pet friendly.
Does 455 Roadrunner offer parking?
Yes, 455 Roadrunner does offer parking.
Does 455 Roadrunner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Roadrunner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Roadrunner have a pool?
No, 455 Roadrunner does not have a pool.
Does 455 Roadrunner have accessible units?
No, 455 Roadrunner does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Roadrunner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 Roadrunner has units with dishwashers.
Does 455 Roadrunner have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 Roadrunner does not have units with air conditioning.
