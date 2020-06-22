455 Roadrunner

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom with an office and a 3 car garage. No carpet in this home and has recently been painted inside. Plenty of fenced backyard for pets to run. Low energy bills

Master is huge and the master bath has separate shower and bathtub and large closet.