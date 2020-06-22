455 Roadrunner

Large 3 bedroom with an office and a 3 car garage. No carpet in this home and has recently been painted inside. Plenty of fenced backyard for pets to run. Low energy bills Master is huge and the master bath has separate shower and bathtub and large closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.
