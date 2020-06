Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage media room

This beautiful, spacious home is in the coveted Oak Run subdivision. Fresh paint, new carpet throughout, and hardwood laminate make this home a MUST SEE! This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, living room, office, gorgeous kitchen with gas range overlooking the living room, tons of storage, media room bathroom and bonus room upstairs, great neighborhood amenities, close to schools, downtown, and easy access to highways.