411 Marymont Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Majestic Oaks Await at this Ultra Chic Home On The Hill. Contemporary, clean lines & warm, rustic, natural materials. Dramatic living room has a corner, Stacked-Rock gas fireplace, 18 inch diagonal tile floors, high ceilings & walls of windows for lots of light. Central dining room with coffee wet/bar opens into a great kitchen w/rich colors & island. Spacious Master suite has walk-in closet & a gorgeous bathroom w/huge Rock shower, Rock-accented whirlpool tub & double sinks. 2nd bath adjoins 2 more bedrooms. Large Lot .42 Acre! 3 large shaded patio makes entertaining a breeze.