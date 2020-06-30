All apartments in New Braunfels
371 Gentle Breeze

371 Gentle Breeze · No Longer Available
Location

371 Gentle Breeze, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
Adorable 3/2/1 Home in Whisperwind! Close to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included! - Adorable 3/2/1 Home Close to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! This Home Features a Split Bedroom Arrangement, Dishwasher, Built in Microwave, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Ceiling Fans, Wood Flooring in Main Living Areas with Carpet in the Bedrooms, Utility Room Off Kitchen/Dining Area, Large Screened in Porch (300 SF), Covered Front Porch, Alarm System (Tenant Expense if Activated), and is Complete with a Large Fenced in Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 30lb Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3434879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Gentle Breeze have any available units?
371 Gentle Breeze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 371 Gentle Breeze have?
Some of 371 Gentle Breeze's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Gentle Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
371 Gentle Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Gentle Breeze pet-friendly?
Yes, 371 Gentle Breeze is pet friendly.
Does 371 Gentle Breeze offer parking?
No, 371 Gentle Breeze does not offer parking.
Does 371 Gentle Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 371 Gentle Breeze offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Gentle Breeze have a pool?
No, 371 Gentle Breeze does not have a pool.
Does 371 Gentle Breeze have accessible units?
No, 371 Gentle Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Gentle Breeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 Gentle Breeze has units with dishwashers.
Does 371 Gentle Breeze have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 Gentle Breeze does not have units with air conditioning.

