371 Gentle Breeze

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

Adorable 3/2/1 Home in Whisperwind! Close to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included! - Adorable 3/2/1 Home Close to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! This Home Features a Split Bedroom Arrangement, Dishwasher, Built in Microwave, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Ceiling Fans, Wood Flooring in Main Living Areas with Carpet in the Bedrooms, Utility Room Off Kitchen/Dining Area, Large Screened in Porch (300 SF), Covered Front Porch, Alarm System (Tenant Expense if Activated), and is Complete with a Large Fenced in Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 30lb Max.



(RLNE3434879)