Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Avail: Early June, All brick & spacious 4 Bed 2.5 Bath w/landscaped front & back yards. Storage shed is in the back yard. All plantings & trees will be identified. The kitchen opens to family & breakfast rooms. Great use of living space, ceiling fans, lots of storage, walk-in closets, walk-in pantry/utility & an island kitchen. Wired for surround sound. Screened porch & covered patio add to gracious living. Privacy fenced w/open space behind the yard.