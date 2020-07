Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

Something old, something new! This elegantly restored 1890 home in NBISD sits on a corner lot. It is walking distance to town, the river, library, hospital, park, fairgrounds. Lovely neighborhood! Soaring ceilings, modernized kitchen, both bedrooms have their own bathroom, sunroom, large yard with lots of space to park.