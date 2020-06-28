308 E San Antonio Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come join all that downtown has to offer. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath in Downtown New Braunfels. ALL BILLS Paid.

FURNISHED Walking distance to the plaza. Full 2 car garage and back patio with large trees. Washer and dryer are provided as long as they are done in regular business hours.