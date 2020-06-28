308 E San Antonio Street

308 East San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Downtown New Braunfels
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come join all that downtown has to offer. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath in Downtown New Braunfels. ALL BILLS Paid. FURNISHED Walking distance to the plaza. Full 2 car garage and back patio with large trees. Washer and dryer are provided as long as they are done in regular business hours.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
