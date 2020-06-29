3054 Abens

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

This brand new home has never been occupied and is located just steps away from a neighborhood fishing park and walking trails. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open concept with a bonus room that could be used as an office, media room or additional living area. 2 car garage with a privacy fenced back yard, covered back porch. It has a sprinkler system front and back plus a security system. This home is move in ready and comes with a refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Rent also includes yard maintenance