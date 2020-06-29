All apartments in New Braunfels
3054 Abens

Location

3054 Abens, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This brand new home has never been occupied and is located just steps away from a neighborhood fishing park and walking trails. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open concept with a bonus room that could be used as an office, media room or additional living area. 2 car garage with a privacy fenced back yard, covered back porch. It has a sprinkler system front and back plus a security system. This home is move in ready and comes with a refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Rent also includes yard maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 Abens have any available units?
3054 Abens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3054 Abens have?
Some of 3054 Abens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 Abens currently offering any rent specials?
3054 Abens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 Abens pet-friendly?
No, 3054 Abens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3054 Abens offer parking?
Yes, 3054 Abens offers parking.
Does 3054 Abens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3054 Abens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 Abens have a pool?
No, 3054 Abens does not have a pool.
Does 3054 Abens have accessible units?
No, 3054 Abens does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 Abens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3054 Abens has units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 Abens have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 Abens does not have units with air conditioning.

