2816 Granite Cove, Ne

Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Two living rooms giant master bedroom with two walking closets kitchen has granite countertops and all appliances the bedrooms are all good sizes in a great neighborhood pets are welcome with a $400 Deposit $150 cleaning fee. It even comes with the washer and dryer A fenced in backyard with a screened area to sit in the shade. This home has lots of space for both the kids and the pets call me for an appointment -Thanks Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157211p Property Id 157211
(RLNE5156205)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
