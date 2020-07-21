All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 2816 Granite Cove, Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2816 Granite Cove, Ne
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

2816 Granite Cove, Ne

2816 Granite Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2816 Granite Cove, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 157211

Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 baths
Two living rooms giant master bedroom with two walking closets kitchen has granite countertops and all appliances the bedrooms are all good sizes in a great neighborhood pets are welcome with a $400 Deposit $150 cleaning fee. It even comes with the washer and dryer
A fenced in backyard with a screened area to sit in the shade. This home has lots of space for both the kids and the pets call me for an appointment
-Thanks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157211p
Property Id 157211

(RLNE5156205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Granite Cove, Ne have any available units?
2816 Granite Cove, Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2816 Granite Cove, Ne have?
Some of 2816 Granite Cove, Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Granite Cove, Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Granite Cove, Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Granite Cove, Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 Granite Cove, Ne is pet friendly.
Does 2816 Granite Cove, Ne offer parking?
No, 2816 Granite Cove, Ne does not offer parking.
Does 2816 Granite Cove, Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 Granite Cove, Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Granite Cove, Ne have a pool?
No, 2816 Granite Cove, Ne does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Granite Cove, Ne have accessible units?
No, 2816 Granite Cove, Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Granite Cove, Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 Granite Cove, Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 Granite Cove, Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 Granite Cove, Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District