2816 Granite Cove, Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 157211



Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 baths

Two living rooms giant master bedroom with two walking closets kitchen has granite countertops and all appliances the bedrooms are all good sizes in a great neighborhood pets are welcome with a $400 Deposit $150 cleaning fee. It even comes with the washer and dryer

A fenced in backyard with a screened area to sit in the shade. This home has lots of space for both the kids and the pets call me for an appointment

-Thanks

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157211p

Property Id 157211



(RLNE5156205)