New Braunfels, TX
271 Limestone Creek
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:45 PM

271 Limestone Creek

271 Limestone Creek · No Longer Available
Location

271 Limestone Creek, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nicely maintained home with easy access to I-35 between San Marcos and San Antonio. Amenities center including swimming pool. Neighborhood Elementary School. Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1 powder room downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. A study provides bonus space downstairs and has a very large living room that is open to the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances (gas stove) including a refrigerator, granite counter tops, and washer and dryer. Flooring is tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Corner lot creates an extra big back yard !Over sized shower in Master Bath with double shower heads!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Limestone Creek have any available units?
271 Limestone Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 271 Limestone Creek have?
Some of 271 Limestone Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 Limestone Creek currently offering any rent specials?
271 Limestone Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Limestone Creek pet-friendly?
No, 271 Limestone Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 271 Limestone Creek offer parking?
Yes, 271 Limestone Creek offers parking.
Does 271 Limestone Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 271 Limestone Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Limestone Creek have a pool?
Yes, 271 Limestone Creek has a pool.
Does 271 Limestone Creek have accessible units?
No, 271 Limestone Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 271 Limestone Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 Limestone Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 271 Limestone Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 271 Limestone Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
