271 Limestone Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nicely maintained home with easy access to I-35 between San Marcos and San Antonio. Amenities center including swimming pool. Neighborhood Elementary School. Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1 powder room downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. A study provides bonus space downstairs and has a very large living room that is open to the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances (gas stove) including a refrigerator, granite counter tops, and washer and dryer. Flooring is tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Corner lot creates an extra big back yard !Over sized shower in Master Bath with double shower heads!!!