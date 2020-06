Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious four bedroom home welcomes you to a cozy living room with beautiful flooring throughout. The kitchen features 42" cabinets, granite countertops and detailed backsplash. Master is downstairs while the oversized secondary bedrooms are upstairs. Less than a minute from I-35! Come see your new home today!

*All leases will end between April 30th and May 31st.