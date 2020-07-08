2321 Oak Run Parkway

Amenities

Gorgeous home in Oak Run with a stunning view. This beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home has 3784 sq. ft. and shows like a model. Everything about this spacious home is welcoming, with two living areas, a downstairs office and master bedroom as well as the upstairs bonus room and breathtaking staircase. All 4 remaining bedrooms are on the upper level so there are separate spaces perfect for everyone, even another space that can easily be used as a 6th bedroom. There is a 3 car garage and a large covered back porch with lovely shade tree perfect for outdoor entertaining. The kitchen is open and inviting with ample granite counter, gas stove, breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. Come see this home for yourself and all it has to offer, one of the most gorgeous homes in Oak Run.