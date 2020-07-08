All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 2321 Oak Run Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2321 Oak Run Parkway
Last updated May 11 2020 at 4:18 AM

2321 Oak Run Parkway

2321 Oak Run Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2321 Oak Run Parkway, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous home in Oak Run with a stunning view. This beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home has 3784 sq. ft. and shows like a model. Everything about this spacious home is welcoming, with two living areas, a downstairs office and master bedroom as well as the upstairs bonus room and breathtaking staircase. All 4 remaining bedrooms are on the upper level so there are separate spaces perfect for everyone, even another space that can easily be used as a 6th bedroom. There is a 3 car garage and a large covered back porch with lovely shade tree perfect for outdoor entertaining. The kitchen is open and inviting with ample granite counter, gas stove, breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. Come see this home for yourself and all it has to offer, one of the most gorgeous homes in Oak Run.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Oak Run Parkway have any available units?
2321 Oak Run Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2321 Oak Run Parkway have?
Some of 2321 Oak Run Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Oak Run Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Oak Run Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Oak Run Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Oak Run Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2321 Oak Run Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Oak Run Parkway offers parking.
Does 2321 Oak Run Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Oak Run Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Oak Run Parkway have a pool?
No, 2321 Oak Run Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Oak Run Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2321 Oak Run Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Oak Run Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Oak Run Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 Oak Run Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 Oak Run Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas