Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful garden home in South Bank. This home has so much to offer. This home is a 3 bedroom 3 bath and backs up to the club house. Open bright kitchen, dining and living room with a wood burning fire place. The master bathroom has a beautiful walk in shower. Neighborhood has, club house, pool, play grounds, and river access. Come tour this home for your self you will never want to leave.