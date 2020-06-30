All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
226 Pennsylvania Boulevard
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:57 PM

226 Pennsylvania Boulevard

226 Pennsylvania Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

226 Pennsylvania Boulevard, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
RARE GEM that sits just above Landa Park on "The Hill' & has been completely remodeled. 1800+ sqft, 3/2 on an AMAZING 1/2 acre lot w/ plenty of room to roam & very private. Lots of natural light and open floor plan. Chef's delight kitchen w/ gas stove, center island, pantry, stainless appliances including 2 fridges & a washer/dryer. Over-sized Laundry room w/ washer/dryer & spare fridge. Split bedroom floor plan w/ inviting & over-sized master suite. Large walk in closet, dual vanity sinks, walk-in shower and sit down vanity station. 2 HVACS - Original wood floors..All the finishing touches w/ this one..must see to appreciate! Large back deck perfect for grilling & entertaining. Backyard is completely fenced w/ an additional storage shed. ***Pets under 20 lbs only***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard have any available units?
226 Pennsylvania Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard have?
Some of 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
226 Pennsylvania Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard offer parking?
No, 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard have a pool?
No, 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Pennsylvania Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas