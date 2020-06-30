226 Pennsylvania Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

RARE GEM that sits just above Landa Park on "The Hill' & has been completely remodeled. 1800+ sqft, 3/2 on an AMAZING 1/2 acre lot w/ plenty of room to roam & very private. Lots of natural light and open floor plan. Chef's delight kitchen w/ gas stove, center island, pantry, stainless appliances including 2 fridges & a washer/dryer. Over-sized Laundry room w/ washer/dryer & spare fridge. Split bedroom floor plan w/ inviting & over-sized master suite. Large walk in closet, dual vanity sinks, walk-in shower and sit down vanity station. 2 HVACS - Original wood floors..All the finishing touches w/ this one..must see to appreciate! Large back deck perfect for grilling & entertaining. Backyard is completely fenced w/ an additional storage shed. ***Pets under 20 lbs only***