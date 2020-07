Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This charming home, situated in the popular neighborhood of Cotton Crossing is walking distance to shops, restaurants and entertainment in Gruene. Completely updated with gorgeous wood flooring throughout, bright and airy floor plan. Master bath beautifully remodeled with double vanity, separate shower and tub. French doors open from main living to large covered patio. Attached 2 car garage and plenty of storage throughout.