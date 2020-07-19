All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22 Shadow Circle

22 Shadow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

22 Shadow Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Great Location! Don't Miss Out On This Lovely 2/2/1 Home! - Great Location! Don't Miss Out On This Lovely 2/2/1 Home! Minutes Away from Fischer Park and Close to IH 35 for Commuters. This Home Features Wood Plank Flooring and Ceiling Fans Throughout, High Ceilings, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, and Pantry with Plenty of Storage Space. The Oversized Fully Fenced Backyard has a Large Patio that is Perfect for Entertaining, and a Storage Shed! NBISD. 2 Pets Negotiable. $50 Monthly Pet Rent Per Pet.

(RLNE4629638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Shadow Circle have any available units?
22 Shadow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 22 Shadow Circle have?
Some of 22 Shadow Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Shadow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22 Shadow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Shadow Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Shadow Circle is pet friendly.
Does 22 Shadow Circle offer parking?
No, 22 Shadow Circle does not offer parking.
Does 22 Shadow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Shadow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Shadow Circle have a pool?
No, 22 Shadow Circle does not have a pool.
Does 22 Shadow Circle have accessible units?
No, 22 Shadow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Shadow Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Shadow Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Shadow Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Shadow Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
