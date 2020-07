Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with large 3-car garage. The interior features impressive details throughout such as high ceilings, two living areas, an exceptional kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, two dining areas. Fresh paint throughout. Master suite located downstairs. Secondary bedrooms and two full bathrooms located upstairs. Exterior includes large front porch, spacious deck in backyard perfect for entertaining. Close to dining and shopping.