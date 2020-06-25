All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1710 Broadmoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1710 Broadmoor Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:35 PM

1710 Broadmoor Drive

1710 Broadmoor Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1710 Broadmoor Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Cute garden home sitting on just over a quarter of an acre with no HOA. Recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. This home features brand new high end vinyl plank floors throughout the entire house, and high ceilings. The wood burning fireplace is the focal point for the living room as is the picture window of the front yard for the dinning area. Sparkling new bath tubs in both bathrooms along with new vanities. Brand new kitchen dovetail cabinets with counter tops. All new six panel doors and light fixtures throughout the home. Retreat to the master bedroom where you can find many options for space. Master has joining door to secondary bedroom that can be used as a sitting room, or a secondary bedroom. Dual closets. Make this your new home located close to everything New Braunfels has to offer: Don't wait for this one to pass you by, Schedule your showing at https://showmojo.com/b28c3010d8/listings/mapsearch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Broadmoor Drive have any available units?
1710 Broadmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1710 Broadmoor Drive have?
Some of 1710 Broadmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Broadmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Broadmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Broadmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Broadmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1710 Broadmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Broadmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 1710 Broadmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Broadmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Broadmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 1710 Broadmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Broadmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1710 Broadmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Broadmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Broadmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Broadmoor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 Broadmoor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas