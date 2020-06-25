1710 Broadmoor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super Cute garden home sitting on just over a quarter of an acre with no HOA. Recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. This home features brand new high end vinyl plank floors throughout the entire house, and high ceilings. The wood burning fireplace is the focal point for the living room as is the picture window of the front yard for the dinning area. Sparkling new bath tubs in both bathrooms along with new vanities. Brand new kitchen dovetail cabinets with counter tops. All new six panel doors and light fixtures throughout the home. Retreat to the master bedroom where you can find many options for space. Master has joining door to secondary bedroom that can be used as a sitting room, or a secondary bedroom. Dual closets. Make this your new home located close to everything New Braunfels has to offer: Don't wait for this one to pass you by, Schedule your showing at https://showmojo.com/b28c3010d8/listings/mapsearch