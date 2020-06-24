All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

1648 Sunfire Circle

1648 Sunfire Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1648 Sunfire Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
1648 Sunfire Circle Available 06/12/20 3/2/2 Home in Sungate Subdivision! Excellent Location! - 3/2/2 Home in Sungate Subdivision! Excellent Location! Features Include: Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Lots of Cabinet Space, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Walk In Closet, Carpet/Tile Flooring, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! NBISD. No Pets.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 Sunfire Circle have any available units?
1648 Sunfire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1648 Sunfire Circle have?
Some of 1648 Sunfire Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 Sunfire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1648 Sunfire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 Sunfire Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1648 Sunfire Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1648 Sunfire Circle offer parking?
No, 1648 Sunfire Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1648 Sunfire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 Sunfire Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 Sunfire Circle have a pool?
No, 1648 Sunfire Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1648 Sunfire Circle have accessible units?
No, 1648 Sunfire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 Sunfire Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1648 Sunfire Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1648 Sunfire Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1648 Sunfire Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

