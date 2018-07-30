All apartments in New Braunfels
Location

14 Mission Trace, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Mission Oaks Subdivision w/ Multiple Living Areas. Fireplace, Refrigerator, Microwave, Surface Stove, Double Oven, & Flat Screen TV over Fireplace Included!! Backyard includes a screened back porch and privacy fence. Extra detached store/work room in backyard as well! Monthly AC Filters are Provided!

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize credit and background check. $50 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18. Call New Braunfels Leasing at (830)643-0656.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

