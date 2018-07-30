14 Mission Trace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Mission Oaks Subdivision w/ Multiple Living Areas. Fireplace, Refrigerator, Microwave, Surface Stove, Double Oven, & Flat Screen TV over Fireplace Included!! Backyard includes a screened back porch and privacy fence. Extra detached store/work room in backyard as well! Monthly AC Filters are Provided!



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize credit and background check. $50 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18. Call New Braunfels Leasing at (830)643-0656.