1175 Roaring Falls

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning home in Stone Crossing with many upgraded features. The attention to detail in this home is amazing w/ tray ceilings, rounded corners & neutral paint colors creating a bright & open feel throughout the home. Light & bright front room can be your work from home office. Kitchen features an over-sized center island w/ gorgeous custom marble countertop & island sink that looks out to the open-concept living room w/ fireplace. Built in stainless steel double ovens, microwave & gas cooktop w/ range hood will delight the aspiring chef. There is a separate dining room for those times you want to be more formal. Beautiful over-sized tile floors are easy to maintain & carpet is found in the bedrooms for those cool mornings when you first get out of bed. Bonus room off of the KT, would make a great entertainment or movie watching area. Generously sized M/BR w/ full bath that has a large beautiful custom tiled shower w/ double vanities & walk-in closet. Laundry room & "mud area" leading in from the garage w/ space to hang your coats & take off your shoes. Enjoy elevated tree-top views from the fenced backyard that currently backs up to a greenbelt. Conveniently located near Historic Gruene and just minutes away from HEB & various restaurants. Water Softener & Reverse Osmosis included. **Pets must be approved by Landlord** Date Available is 1 week from approved application**