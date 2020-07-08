All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:37 PM

1175 Roaring Falls

1175 Roaring Falls · No Longer Available
Location

1175 Roaring Falls, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning home in Stone Crossing with many upgraded features. The attention to detail in this home is amazing w/ tray ceilings, rounded corners & neutral paint colors creating a bright & open feel throughout the home. Light & bright front room can be your work from home office. Kitchen features an over-sized center island w/ gorgeous custom marble countertop & island sink that looks out to the open-concept living room w/ fireplace. Built in stainless steel double ovens, microwave & gas cooktop w/ range hood will delight the aspiring chef. There is a separate dining room for those times you want to be more formal. Beautiful over-sized tile floors are easy to maintain & carpet is found in the bedrooms for those cool mornings when you first get out of bed. Bonus room off of the KT, would make a great entertainment or movie watching area. Generously sized M/BR w/ full bath that has a large beautiful custom tiled shower w/ double vanities & walk-in closet. Laundry room & "mud area" leading in from the garage w/ space to hang your coats & take off your shoes. Enjoy elevated tree-top views from the fenced backyard that currently backs up to a greenbelt. Conveniently located near Historic Gruene and just minutes away from HEB & various restaurants. Water Softener & Reverse Osmosis included. **Pets must be approved by Landlord** Date Available is 1 week from approved application**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Roaring Falls have any available units?
1175 Roaring Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1175 Roaring Falls have?
Some of 1175 Roaring Falls's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Roaring Falls currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Roaring Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Roaring Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 Roaring Falls is pet friendly.
Does 1175 Roaring Falls offer parking?
Yes, 1175 Roaring Falls offers parking.
Does 1175 Roaring Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Roaring Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Roaring Falls have a pool?
No, 1175 Roaring Falls does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Roaring Falls have accessible units?
No, 1175 Roaring Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Roaring Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 Roaring Falls has units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 Roaring Falls have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 Roaring Falls does not have units with air conditioning.

