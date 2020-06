Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex rental. Great location with easy access to IH35, great for commuters. Stained concrete floor throughout. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. High vaulted ceilings. Ceramic tile in shower/tub combo. Double vanity sink in master bathroom. Nice covered patio from master bedroom to fenced backyard. Front lawn is xeriscaped and taken care of by the HOA. Home should be move in ready no later than May 7th.