All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1017 Tripp Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1017 Tripp Lane
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

1017 Tripp Lane

1017 Tripp Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1017 Tripp Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Limited Units & Truly one of the best locations on the street! Sit on your back porch & watch the rodeos! Cul-de-sac, ~1mile IH35/Creekside shopping & Hospital. OPEN floor plan Breakfast Bar, Island, Granite throughout, Ceiling Fans & Blinds, Crown Molding, Oak Cabinets, Built in Microwave, Pantry, Tile/wood floors; Master Suite large walk in shower w/ dual shower heads, double vanities, Roomy walk-in closet, stainless appliances-Fridge included, Landscaped w/ trees & the front yard care is included in rent. LG Covered Back Porch, backs up to horse ranch, privacy fenced Backyard. Laundry Room, Sprinkler System, Garage door openers.

APPLY ONLINE: https://app.payyourrent.com/sys/application/personal/6655
In order to mark pending, please complete electronic application AND pay app fees ($45) for EACH applicant/occupant 18 & over. Send copy of photo ID & most recent paystubs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Tripp Lane have any available units?
1017 Tripp Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1017 Tripp Lane have?
Some of 1017 Tripp Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Tripp Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Tripp Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Tripp Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Tripp Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1017 Tripp Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Tripp Lane offers parking.
Does 1017 Tripp Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Tripp Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Tripp Lane have a pool?
No, 1017 Tripp Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Tripp Lane have accessible units?
No, 1017 Tripp Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Tripp Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Tripp Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Tripp Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Tripp Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District