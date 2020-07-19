1017 Tripp Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**Limited Units & Truly one of the best locations on the street! Sit on your back porch & watch the rodeos! Cul-de-sac, ~1mile IH35/Creekside shopping & Hospital. OPEN floor plan Breakfast Bar, Island, Granite throughout, Ceiling Fans & Blinds, Crown Molding, Oak Cabinets, Built in Microwave, Pantry, Tile/wood floors; Master Suite large walk in shower w/ dual shower heads, double vanities, Roomy walk-in closet, stainless appliances-Fridge included, Landscaped w/ trees & the front yard care is included in rent. LG Covered Back Porch, backs up to horse ranch, privacy fenced Backyard. Laundry Room, Sprinkler System, Garage door openers.



APPLY ONLINE: https://app.payyourrent.com/sys/application/personal/6655

In order to mark pending, please complete electronic application AND pay app fees ($45) for EACH applicant/occupant 18 & over. Send copy of photo ID & most recent paystubs