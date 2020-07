Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool e-payments hot tub package receiving 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar game room internet access internet cafe media room online portal pool table

Apartments for Rent New Braunfels, TX

With lushly landscaped grounds, an expansive 6-acre on-site park, and a host of exclusive amenities and services, Luxe At Creekside is an oasis of tranquility filled with countless social and recreational pleasures. Our world-class amenities include an infinity-edge pool, trellis-covered outdoor kitchen, and a sumptuously appointed Clubhouse for your enjoyment. Whether you are reclining poolside or sipping a freshly brewed Starbucks® latte in the lounge, you'll truly feel as if you live at a resort.



Luxe at Creekside offers one, two, three and four bedroom floorplans designed with your in mind. Spacious, light-filled, and every detail touched with mordern elegance, we offer a tranquil apartment home ideal for entertaining family and friends. Open-plan living and dining create an atmosphere, designer kitchens invite you to bring out the chef in you. Our spa-like bathrooms are perfect for at-home pampering. Call today to schedule a virtual tour and experience Luxe at Creekside!