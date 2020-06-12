/
2 bedroom apartments
84 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Midland, TX
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
9 Units Available
Avanti Apartment Homes
2301 Cotton Flat Rd, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s private and quiet yet near the amenities of modern life? Look no further than Avanti Townhomes. Our community offers comfortable, beautifully designed homes in a community full of amenities.
Bent Tree
71 Units Available
The Park at Caldera
3100 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$890
944 sqft
Beautiful community near UTPB, Midland Plaza and Midland College. Designer interiors with walk-in closets, updated kitchens and vaulted ceilings. On-site pool, business center and community grill area.
Westridge Park
64 Units Available
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1094 sqft
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.
105 Units Available
Woodford on Mockingbird
1412 East Mockingbird Lane, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Midland's newest luxury apartment community.
9 Units Available
Trinity Place Apartment Homes
3600 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$960
1050 sqft
Call Midland home when you rent one of the spacious rentals of Trinity Place Apartment Homes. This Texas property is filled with apartments designed to fit your lifestyle, from its large floor plans to it ample amenities.
Oxford Heights
11 Units Available
AVALON SPRINGS
4000 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
879 sqft
Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas.
Whitman
51 Units Available
Aviare Place
2600 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$966
1007 sqft
Updated community near area parks and Loop 250. Close to Midland Park Mall. On-site pool, sundeck and park-like space. Spacious interiors with designer-inspired features. Luxurious decor.
Adams
16 Units Available
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$929
1125 sqft
An upscale community with private patios, fireplaces and large closets. On-site fitness center, pool and park. Pet-friendly community. Near Highway 50, Trinity School and Midland Plaza.
18 Units Available
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
Terrace Gardens
14 Units Available
Windgate
2900 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1042 sqft
Modern community within minutes from area freeways and shopping. This smoke-free property offers a variety of amenities, including in-unit fireplaces, high-speed internet and updated appliances. On-site laundry, fitness center and media center.
Scotsdale
27 Units Available
Cornerstone Village
3101 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone Village in Midland. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
The Oasis at Pavilion Park
110 Pavilion Pkwy, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1085 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee-bar, internet cafe and more. Great location near Midland Country Club, Claydesta Center, Maker's Way Pizza and downtown Midland shopping.
North Park
49 Units Available
Blue Ridge
2818 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1113 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Midland Airpark. Designer cabinets and granite countertops. In-unit fireplace. Community has shuffleboard, coffee bar, and pool. Garage parking on site.
40 Units Available
Ventura at Tradewinds
1811 Tradewinds Boulevard, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1074 sqft
OPEN FALL 2020 > Ventura at Tradewinds sets the new benchmark for quality and affordability in Midland. Our BRAND-NEW community offers gorgeous & spacious one, two & three bedroom garden-style apartment homes.
Skyline Terrace
1 Unit Available
4700 Boulder Dr. #609
4700 Boulder Drive, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
981 sqft
4700 Boulder Dr. #609 - Super cute 2 bedroom/2 bath! This property is available for self showings! Or Contact the Office for Showings! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3961114)
Northgate
1 Unit Available
4400 N Holiday Hill Rd
4400 Holiday Hill Road, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
958 sqft
This is a furnished corporate rental that is all inclusive minimum 30 day rental. (cable, WIFI, all utilities, washer/dryer in unit).
Kelview Heights
1 Unit Available
406 W Dormard Ave
406 West Dormard Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great small corporate rental with electric, water, cable and internet paid for. Call your realtor because this one want last long.
1 Unit Available
1801 W Ohio Ave
1801 West Ohio Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1208 sqft
ALL UTILITIES and YARD MAINTENANCE are paid by landlord! Walking distance to hospital and downtown.
Southern
1 Unit Available
708 S Mineola
708 South Mineola Street, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
726 sqft
All BILLS PAID!! $1799 A MONTH $1799 DEPOSIT, 1 3 6 9 12 mos FLEX lease! ALL Water, Electric, CORP.
Highland Park Townhouses
1 Unit Available
1005 Ventura Ave
1005 Ventura Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1642 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome! Large living area with fireplace and built-in cabinets. Very spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master bath has dual vanities and 2 walk-in closets. Low maintenance courtyard!
2100 W Wadley Place
1 Unit Available
2100 W Wadley Ave
2100 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2100 W Wadley Ave in Midland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Superior
1 Unit Available
3608 Douglas
3608 Douglas Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1397 sqft
Spacious and Charming! Stained concrete floors throughout an open concept home.
Parklea
1 Unit Available
2627 Roosevelt Ave
2627 Roosevelt Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
834 sqft
Completely remodeled home that is so comfortable, clean, and can come fully furnished if needed! Large yard, open concept, large rooms, neutral colors and a one car attached garage.
