Apartment List
/
TX
/
midland
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Midland, TX with garage

Midland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Garfield
4405 N Garfield St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1060 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Residents can enjoy use of the business center, pool, and laundry center. Close to Midland Country Club. By Midland International Air and Space Port.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
$
8 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
$660
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1108 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
$
Mayfield Place
12 Units Available
Advenir at Mayfield
3200 Bromley Pl, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1150 sqft
Large, modern units in gated community. Faux wood flooring and air conditioning in all apartments. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Tenants have access to bike storage, on-site coffee bar, and pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Trinity Towers Manor
40 Units Available
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,264
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Avanti Apartment Homes
2301 Cotton Flat Rd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1100 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s private and quiet yet near the amenities of modern life? Look no further than Avanti Townhomes. Our community offers comfortable, beautifully designed homes in a community full of amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
The Palms at Briarwood
4805 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1327 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, with resort-style amenities, a professional onsite management team and an ideal location, you’ll love The Palms at Briarwood Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
36 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Greathouse
83 Units Available
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,887
1567 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
99 Units Available
Woodford on Mockingbird
1412 East Mockingbird Lane, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Midland's newest luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
Westridge Park
64 Units Available
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,649
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1539 sqft
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Corporate Plaza
83 Units Available
Sundance Creek
3700 N Edwards St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1154 sqft
Great Northside location close to golf courses and country clubs. Community has a resort-style swimming pool with poolside cabana and wireless internet. Units have granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Original Town
21 Units Available
Wall Street Lofts
100 N Main St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,293
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1081 sqft
Loft apartments in downtown Midland, just footsteps from Centennial Plaza. Rooms have private balconies, walk-in closets, granite counters and ice makers. Internet access, swimming pool and gym. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
$
North Park
49 Units Available
Blue Ridge
2818 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1576 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Midland Airpark. Designer cabinets and granite countertops. In-unit fireplace. Community has shuffleboard, coffee bar, and pool. Garage parking on site.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Permian Estates
1 Unit Available
5314 Freedom Court
5314 Freedom Ct, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
GORGEOUS semi-custom with front yard care included! This property is less than 1 year old with stainless steal appliances, tall ceilings, and tons of natural light. 2 car garage and sprinkler system installed for a low maintenance dream!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Wilshire Park
1 Unit Available
5103 Graceland Dr
5103 Graceland Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
Beautiful Builders Own Duplex ...... Immaculate - Open Floor Plan -Great Room, Dining Area, Kitchen! Granite-Look Countertops, Appliances,Pantry ....

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1216 Randolph Lane
1216 Randolph Lane, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1804 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lone Star Trails. Open Living Room with fireplace. Sequestered master bedroom. Master bath has dual sinks and separate shower/tub. Big Walk-in closet. HUGE backyard. NO PETS ALLOWED!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bel-Air
1 Unit Available
4631 Bowie Dr
4631 Bowie Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1892 sqft
Perfect corner lot 3 bedroom 2 bath home with convienent circle drive. Low maintenance extrerior. Property can be furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Midkiff Plaza
1 Unit Available
4601 Lanham St
4601 Lanham Street, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1924 sqft
Very spacious, low maintenance 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 living area townhome with small patio/courtyard. Landlord cares for common areas, tenant cares for inner patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lilly Heights
1 Unit Available
1002 Upland St
1002 Upland Street, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1683 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1002 Upland St in Midland. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
5308 Rio Grande Ave
5308 Rio Grande Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1344 sqft
Tile flooring throughout home. Open Living Area with fireplace. Formal Dining. Need 1 hour notice please.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6002 Rio Grande Ave
6002 Rio Grande Avenue, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2090 sqft
Heritage oaks subdivision. Jack and Jill style for two of the bedrooms. Equipped with an outdoor kitchen. Access to community pool and splash pad.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
803 Valor Court
803 Valor Court, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2070 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Study and a 2 car garage. Sequestered master bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6902 Saddle Ct
6902 Saddle Court, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2022 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Lonestar Trails. Open living area and kitchen. Sequestered master bedroom. Huge walk-in closet in master bedroom. Separate tub and shower along with dual vanities. HUGE backyard with covered patio.
City Guide for Midland, TX

Greetings, and welcome to the virtual hub for Midland, Texas apartment hunting escapes! Situated midway between Dallas/Fort Worth and El Paso. Sound like your cup of Texas tea? Then stick with us, because your Lone Star dream lodgings are just a few clicks away…

Having trouble with Craigslist Midland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Midland, TX

Midland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Midland 1 BedroomsMidland 2 BedroomsMidland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMidland 3 BedroomsMidland Accessible ApartmentsMidland Apartments with Balcony
Midland Apartments with GarageMidland Apartments with GymMidland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMidland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMidland Apartments with Parking
Midland Apartments with PoolMidland Apartments with Washer-DryerMidland Dog Friendly ApartmentsMidland Furnished ApartmentsMidland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Odessa, TXBig Spring, TX
Andrews, TXSeminole, TX
Monahans, TXWest Odessa, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

NorthgateFairmont Park
CrestgatePolo Park
Original Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Midland College
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin