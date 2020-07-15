/
/
/
Angelo State
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
20 Apartments For Rent Near Angelo State
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
21 Units Available
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
899 sqft
Minutes to Southwest Plaza Shopping Center and College Hills Unidad Park. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets in a community with numerous recreational amenities. Select apartments feature stainless steel appliances and private outdoor living spaces.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
2 Units Available
River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St, San Angelo, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments in the heart of San Angelo. Close to Rio Vista Park and San Angelo Stadium. Amenities include fitness center, pool and library. Each apartment has air conditioning and lots of storage space.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 12:10 PM
5 Units Available
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A vibrant community near area parks and shops. Each home includes a walk-in closet, fenced-in backyard or private balcony, and vaulted ceilings. Short-term leases available. On-site fitness center and business center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd, San Angelo, TX
Studio
$585
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1008 sqft
WELCOME TO ARDEN RIDGE\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:09 PM
4 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
4001 Sul Ross St, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An excellent location near schools and the park. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two pools and two laundry facilities. Upgraded interiors include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, a patio or a balcony, and designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1377 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:09 PM
2 Units Available
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from parks, schools and the freeway. Corporate and short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Each home features a private, fenced yard, fireplaces and two carports with storage. Outdoor kitchen and pool.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Monroe Street - Apt A
15 N Monroe St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1804 sqft
Apartment A- 10 foot Ceilings . 3-Bed Room . 2- Large living areas . 2-Full Bathrooms . Full Size Laundry Room . Two FAUX Fireplaces . Central Heat and Air . Hardwood floor and new carpet . Living rooms and bedrooms have ceiling fans .
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2702 Coleman
2702 Coleman St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1270 sqft
Available for Rent and Less than Two Years Old!!! - Come see this wonderful home built in 2018! It is in great condition and ready for you to move in. This beautiful home has granite counter tops throughout and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2220 North St
2220 North St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1070 sqft
THIS HOME IS FOR LEASE ONLY!!! Cute, updated 3 bedroom home with 1.5 baths in jack & jill style. Laminate wood flooring. 1-car garage. AVAILABLE NOW. CALL JIM MUNDELL @ 325-234-0625 OR SETH MUNDELL @ 325-374-2919 FOR YOU PRIVATE SHOWING.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2407 W Beauregard
2407 W Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
840 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 bath, 1 Car garage Central Heat and Air, Large Fenced yard with trees Close to shopping and ASU $975 per month $975 deposit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
30 W Beauregard Ave
30 W Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1300 sqft
Available Now! Loft A located on the lower level of the Loft Building. Unique upscale living in the heart of Downtown San Angelo.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1036 Glenna Dr
1036 Glenna St, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1118 sqft
This two-story 1,118 sq ft property is conveniently located near shopping and eatery in San Angelo. Covered parking for one vehicle is accessible from the front of the property, as well as extra uncovered parking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
717 N Jefferson St
717 N Jefferson St, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1081 sqft
Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout this cozy home brings a feeling of warmth and welcoming from your first step inside. The living area features unique shelves built into the wall, creating more space for organization and opening up the room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2708 Harvard Ave
2708 Harvard Ave, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1978 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS FOR LEASE ONLY! Updated, spacious home in great location. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1600/MONTH AND $1600/DEPOSIT. Lots of storage, 2 water heaters, large backyard and 2-car attached garage. Mature trees.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2620 Yale Ave
2620 Yale Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Nice hardwood floors and large living space. Appliances included are stove and refrigerator. Must have verifiable rental history and income to qualify and complete an application. No PETS 2 car carport. Well cared for home. No smoking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
830 Fisher St
830 Fisher St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1454 sqft
Super clean, low maintenance rental close to everything. Quiet street. 2 car attached garage. Privacy fenced back yard.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1905 W Twohig Ave
1905 W Twohig Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home, fresh paint, newly finished hard wood flooring, just waiting to be decorated! Call today to see!
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1301 Howard St
1301 Howard St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath house with gorgeous hardwood floors. Recently installed triple pane windows by Window Depot provide energy efficiency and enhanced noise reduction from the world outside. Fridge, washer & dryer are included.
1 of 17
Last updated May 19 at 07:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2507 Colorado Ave
2507 Colorado Ave, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1476 sqft
Great location close to ASU & school. 4 bedrooms with split arrangement for master. Large fenced backyard with patio area. Laundry room is off of the kitchen. Updated kitchen and bathrooms make this one move-in ready!