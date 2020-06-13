37 Apartments for rent in San Angelo, TX📍
San Angelo is an oasis of West Texas quirk. It's overwhelmingly welcoming. It is a city that is small and surrounded by desert, so you had better get over judgment and make friends fast, or else live a life as lonely as the tumbleweeds that sweep through town.
Getting Around. There are five bus routes. That's it. Just five. If your home, work, shopping, and places of play don't coincide with these five routes, you'll want a car.
Renting Season. Summer is renting season in San Angelo. During this time, many rare rental opportunities become available. Of course, make sure that you are dealing with the actual owners or a licensed real estate agent before forking over the deposit. Craigslist scammers just love taking advantage of these situations. Put in an application before May, and your name will be at the top of the list as soon as apartments become available.
West Texas Oasis. In the vast desert landscape of West Texas, San Angelo is an oasis of lakes, rivers, and creeks that make for great fishing and long summer days on the water. Those renting homes with yards need to stay up to date with water rationing laws before they irrigate their lawns, or face financial penalties. And, water rationing or not, a gardening enthusiast with the greenest of thumbs will always pray for more rain. In the dead heat of summer, all you can do is water early in the morning and hope the sun doesn't burn up your harvest before the day ends.
Belaire/Glenmore. Neighborhood on the northern border of Goodfellow Air Force Base.
Brentwood. Neighborhood includes rural living near Lake Nasworthy, city living among the cluster of restaurants and shops off of Knickerbocker Rd., as well as country club living, complete with golf course, tennis courts, and swimming pool.
College Hills. Neighborhood contains various boutiques and bars.
Downtown. Get your dose of live Texas music, dance halls, and last calls on streets steeped in history. Visit Miss Hattie's Saloon for a cocktail among ghosts of the old bordello, marvel at the city's historic murals, then get some brews and good blues at Sealy Flats. And, there are a couple bars as well!
East Angelo. Another great neighborhood.
Fort Concho. Just across the river from downtown, neighborhood with riverfront parks, delightful duplexes, farm fresh produce at the Concho Valley Farmer's Market, and the added enjoyment of Fort Concho events.
Jefferson Heights. A neighborhood located near San Angelo State Park, O.C. Fisher Lake., O.C. Fisher Dam, Picnic Bend Park, and North Concho Park, all of which are connected by various greenbelt hikes and river trails.
Nasworthy. Located far south, in a lake-river-golf course sandwich.
Paul Ann. Four miles from Goodfellow, and right next to Lake Nasworthy, keep an eye out for house rentals.
Santa Rita. Houses as cute as the neighborhood name, and small plots speckled with meandering creeks and huge old oaks, this neighborhood just across the river from downtown offers few rentals.
Southland. Lots of shops, country eats, and a short trip down Knickerbocker Road to Lake Nasworthy.
The Bluffs. New neighborhood built on high terrain along the loop and Texas State Park. No apartments here, but rental homes with great views show up in the classifieds periodically.
Now is the time to see it for yourself. Come on down to this Texas town, where they say ya’ll and howdy in that southern drawl, where they give their souls to the great outdoors, and where stiff-ribbed self reliance and neighborly charity make the roughest times as pleasant as pie.
June 2020 San Angelo Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 San Angelo Rent Report. San Angelo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Angelo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
San Angelo rents increased slightly over the past month
San Angelo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Angelo stand at $767 for a one-bedroom apartment and $984 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. San Angelo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Angelo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
San Angelo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in San Angelo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. San Angelo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- San Angelo's median two-bedroom rent of $984 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% rise in San Angelo.
- While San Angelo's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Angelo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in San Angelo.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.