Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:14 PM

37 Apartments for rent in San Angelo, TX

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
6 Units Available
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A vibrant community near area parks and shops. Each home includes a walk-in closet, fenced-in backyard or private balcony, and vaulted ceilings. Short-term leases available. On-site fitness center and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St, San Angelo, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Stylish apartments in the heart of San Angelo. Close to Rio Vista Park and San Angelo Stadium. Amenities include fitness center, pool and library. Each apartment has air conditioning and lots of storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
15 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
4001 Sul Ross St, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An excellent location near schools and the park. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two pools and two laundry facilities. Upgraded interiors include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, a patio or a balcony, and designer finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Park on Paint Rock
850 Paint Rock Rd, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from parks, schools and the freeway. Corporate and short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Each home features a private, fenced yard, fireplaces and two carports with storage. Outdoor kitchen and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
41 Units Available
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
899 sqft
Minutes to Southwest Plaza Shopping Center and College Hills Unidad Park. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets in a community with numerous recreational amenities. Select apartments feature stainless steel appliances and private outdoor living spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd, San Angelo, TX
Studio
$585
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1008 sqft
WELCOME TO ARDEN RIDGE\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
41 Units Available
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1309 sqft
Welcome home to The BLVD Apartments! Our gated community offers alluring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with faux-wood flooring, beautiful kitchens with updated appliances and granite countertops, large
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1377 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3245 Grove Circle
3245 Grove Cir, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Nice and affordable three bedroom home! - Get into your new home for the summer now! This sweet 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has new carpet and is ready for a new family! Give us a call at 325-944-3596 or email us at office@angelorentals.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 W Avenue S
301 W Avenue S, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1986 sqft
Remodeled 4 Bedroom! - Lots of updates! Be the first tenant to live in this nicely remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home! This large home is convenient to everything and is lots of house for the money.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2206 Joy Rd
2206 Joy Rd, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1852 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 living room home is located on the main lake and has incredible views. Spacious living room with a wood burning fire place for those cold days and gorgeous views of the lake year round.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
206 Edgewood Dr
206 Edgewood Dr, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Nice clean 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a large living room, wood burning fire place opens up to dinning area and kitchen. House backs up to GFAB land in a nice quiet neighborhood with a covered patio great for barbecues!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1905 W Twohig Ave
1905 W Twohig Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home, fresh paint, newly finished hard wood flooring, just waiting to be decorated! Call today to see!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2210 Juanita Ave
2210 Juanita Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Very nice home minutes from everything! Either 3 Bedrooms, or 1 Bedrooms and 2 Living Area. Fresh paint, Central H/AC, Gas Wall Units still there but not used. Large 2 car carport in back and nice fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Forest Park Ave
2600 Forest Park Ave, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2121 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house tile throughout for $1400 a month with a 2 bedroom 1 bath mother in law suite attached in the back as a separate rental for $750 a month.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Howard St
1301 Howard St, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath house with gorgeous hardwood floors. Recently installed triple pane windows by Window Depot provide energy efficiency and enhanced noise reduction from the world outside. Fridge, washer & dryer are included.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3017 Chestnut St
3017 Chestnut St, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house freshly paint, new appliances and new flooring. Centrally located just minutes away from everything. Stack-able washer & dryer included. Large back yard with extra storage.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1012 Austin St
1012 Austin St, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
836 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex located in Santa Rita near ASU with CH/CA, carpet, stove, refrigerator, and off street parking. 1 year lease, ABSOLUTELY NO pets, NO smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
714 Penhurst Court
714 Penhurst Ct, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Nice Bluffs home located close to shopping, the new HEB is right down the street, food, tons of new restaurants in a great shopping center, with both Bonham and TLCA right around the corner.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3218 Canyon Creek Dr
3218 Canyon Creek Dr, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1940 sqft
Nice Southland home located close to shopping, close to the new HEB, the mall, and tons of restaurants. Sits in a quite, well established neighborhood, has 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with concrete floors throughout the home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3802 Hillcrest Dr
3802 Hillcrest Dr, San Angelo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3008 sqft
PERFECT FIT FOR SHORT TERM!! 3 month lease only, then month to month. Incredible 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in one of San Angelo's most desired neighborhoods.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4441 Oak Grove Blvd
4441 Oak Grove Blvd, San Angelo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1378 sqft
Super clean and nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse includes Refrigerator, electric stove,microwave,dishwasher, Washer and Dryer. Small pet allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
30 W Beauregard Ave
30 W Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1300 sqft
Available Now! Loft A located on the lower level of the Loft Building. Unique upscale living in the heart of Downtown San Angelo.

Median Rent in San Angelo

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Angelo is $766, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $984.
Studio
$624
1 Bed
$766
2 Beds
$984
3+ Beds
$1,392
City GuideSan Angelo
“A boy don’t get to be a man with clean britches on” - Elmer Kelton

San Angelo is an oasis of West Texas quirk. It's overwhelmingly welcoming. It is a city that is small and surrounded by desert, so you had better get over judgment and make friends fast, or else live a life as lonely as the tumbleweeds that sweep through town.

Renting Tips

Getting Around. There are five bus routes. That's it. Just five. If your home, work, shopping, and places of play don't coincide with these five routes, you'll want a car.

Renting Season. Summer is renting season in San Angelo. During this time, many rare rental opportunities become available. Of course, make sure that you are dealing with the actual owners or a licensed real estate agent before forking over the deposit. Craigslist scammers just love taking advantage of these situations. Put in an application before May, and your name will be at the top of the list as soon as apartments become available.

West Texas Oasis. In the vast desert landscape of West Texas, San Angelo is an oasis of lakes, rivers, and creeks that make for great fishing and long summer days on the water. Those renting homes with yards need to stay up to date with water rationing laws before they irrigate their lawns, or face financial penalties. And, water rationing or not, a gardening enthusiast with the greenest of thumbs will always pray for more rain. In the dead heat of summer, all you can do is water early in the morning and hope the sun doesn't burn up your harvest before the day ends.

Neighborhoods

Belaire/Glenmore. Neighborhood on the northern border of Goodfellow Air Force Base.

Brentwood. Neighborhood includes rural living near Lake Nasworthy, city living among the cluster of restaurants and shops off of Knickerbocker Rd., as well as country club living, complete with golf course, tennis courts, and swimming pool.

College Hills. Neighborhood contains various boutiques and bars.

Downtown. Get your dose of live Texas music, dance halls, and last calls on streets steeped in history. Visit Miss Hattie's Saloon for a cocktail among ghosts of the old bordello, marvel at the city's historic murals, then get some brews and good blues at Sealy Flats. And, there are a couple bars as well!

East Angelo. Another great neighborhood.

Fort Concho. Just across the river from downtown, neighborhood with riverfront parks, delightful duplexes, farm fresh produce at the Concho Valley Farmer's Market, and the added enjoyment of Fort Concho events.

Jefferson Heights. A neighborhood located near San Angelo State Park, O.C. Fisher Lake., O.C. Fisher Dam, Picnic Bend Park, and North Concho Park, all of which are connected by various greenbelt hikes and river trails.

Nasworthy. Located far south, in a lake-river-golf course sandwich.

Paul Ann. Four miles from Goodfellow, and right next to Lake Nasworthy, keep an eye out for house rentals.

Santa Rita. Houses as cute as the neighborhood name, and small plots speckled with meandering creeks and huge old oaks, this neighborhood just across the river from downtown offers few rentals.

Southland. Lots of shops, country eats, and a short trip down Knickerbocker Road to Lake Nasworthy.

The Bluffs. New neighborhood built on high terrain along the loop and Texas State Park. No apartments here, but rental homes with great views show up in the classifieds periodically.

Now is the time to see it for yourself. Come on down to this Texas town, where they say ya’ll and howdy in that southern drawl, where they give their souls to the great outdoors, and where stiff-ribbed self reliance and neighborly charity make the roughest times as pleasant as pie.

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 San Angelo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Angelo Rent Report. San Angelo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Angelo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Angelo rents increased slightly over the past month

San Angelo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Angelo stand at $767 for a one-bedroom apartment and $984 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. San Angelo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Angelo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Angelo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in San Angelo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. San Angelo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • San Angelo's median two-bedroom rent of $984 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% rise in San Angelo.
    • While San Angelo's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Angelo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in San Angelo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in San Angelo?
    In San Angelo, the median rent is $624 for a studio, $766 for a 1-bedroom, $984 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,392 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Angelo, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around San Angelo?
    Some of the colleges located in the San Angelo area include Angelo State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.

