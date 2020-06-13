37 Apartments for rent in San Angelo, TX

Neighborhoods

Belaire/Glenmore. Neighborhood on the northern border of Goodfellow Air Force Base.

Brentwood. Neighborhood includes rural living near Lake Nasworthy, city living among the cluster of restaurants and shops off of Knickerbocker Rd., as well as country club living, complete with golf course, tennis courts, and swimming pool.

College Hills. Neighborhood contains various boutiques and bars.

Downtown. Get your dose of live Texas music, dance halls, and last calls on streets steeped in history. Visit Miss Hattie's Saloon for a cocktail among ghosts of the old bordello, marvel at the city's historic murals, then get some brews and good blues at Sealy Flats. And, there are a couple bars as well!

East Angelo. Another great neighborhood.

Fort Concho. Just across the river from downtown, neighborhood with riverfront parks, delightful duplexes, farm fresh produce at the Concho Valley Farmer's Market, and the added enjoyment of Fort Concho events.

Jefferson Heights. A neighborhood located near San Angelo State Park, O.C. Fisher Lake., O.C. Fisher Dam, Picnic Bend Park, and North Concho Park, all of which are connected by various greenbelt hikes and river trails.

Nasworthy. Located far south, in a lake-river-golf course sandwich.

Paul Ann. Four miles from Goodfellow, and right next to Lake Nasworthy, keep an eye out for house rentals.

Santa Rita. Houses as cute as the neighborhood name, and small plots speckled with meandering creeks and huge old oaks, this neighborhood just across the river from downtown offers few rentals.

Southland. Lots of shops, country eats, and a short trip down Knickerbocker Road to Lake Nasworthy.

The Bluffs. New neighborhood built on high terrain along the loop and Texas State Park. No apartments here, but rental homes with great views show up in the classifieds periodically.

Now is the time to see it for yourself. Come on down to this Texas town, where they say ya’ll and howdy in that southern drawl, where they give their souls to the great outdoors, and where stiff-ribbed self reliance and neighborly charity make the roughest times as pleasant as pie.

-By Katy Comal