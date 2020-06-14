/
furnished apartments
19 Furnished Apartments for rent in Midland, TX
15 Units Available
NORTHRIDGE COURT APARTMENT HOMES
3417 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1209 sqft
If you’re moving to beautiful West Texas and are looking for a gorgeous, amenity-packed apartment in Midland, look no further than Northridge Court Apartment Homes.
36 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Lilly Heights
1 Unit Available
1300 Godfrey St
1300 Godfrey Street, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
2125 sqft
Fully Furnished Modern Master Piece!! Wide open floor plan, Skylights galore, office work space with printer/copier/scanner and laundry onsite. Fully stocked kitchen with professional grade pots and pans.
Bel-Air
1 Unit Available
4631 Bowie Dr
4631 Bowie Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1892 sqft
Perfect corner lot 3 bedroom 2 bath home with convienent circle drive. Low maintenance extrerior. Property can be furnished or unfurnished.
Gardens
1 Unit Available
2911 W Louisiana Ave
2911 West Louisiana Avenue, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2665 sqft
Quadraplex available for corporate lease! This includes 4 efficiency apartments that are fully UPDATED and FURNISHED!! ALL BILLS PAID by landlord, which includes gas, water, electricity, cable and internet. Plenty of parking in front and back.
Green Tree North
1 Unit Available
5008 Rustic Trail
5008 Rustic Trail, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2568 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with circle drive, separate office with fireplace, and 2 car garage in Green Tree North! High ceilings, carpet, tile, and wood flooring. Remodeled bathrooms and updated kitchen and laundry.
Crestgate
1 Unit Available
3330 Caldera Blvd
3330 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,700
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely updated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. All you need to move in is your cloths and a toothbrush. This Condo has everything. Totally furnished with washer/dryer, TV, furniture, and linens.
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
4913 Brookdale Dr
4913 Brookdale Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
CHECK OUT THIS SUPER CUTE 3/2 WITH PLANTATION SHUTTERS ALL THROUGHOUT! COZY WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.
1 Unit Available
1402 Brand Lane
1402 Brand Lane, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1429 sqft
Fully furnished move in ready rental!!! All you need is a toothbrush and clothes! Low maintenance yard, great backyard with patio furniture and grill for outside entertaining!
Parklea
1 Unit Available
2627 Roosevelt Ave
2627 Roosevelt Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
834 sqft
Completely remodeled home that is so comfortable, clean, and can come fully furnished if needed! Large yard, open concept, large rooms, neutral colors and a one car attached garage.
Southern
1 Unit Available
708 S Mineola
708 South Mineola Street, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
726 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
All BILLS PAID!! $1799 A MONTH $1799 DEPOSIT, 1 3 6 9 12 mos FLEX lease! ALL Water, Electric, CORP.
Barkman Square
1 Unit Available
37 Lafayette Pl
37 Lafayette Place, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 French Style Home - 3300 sqft3 bed 3.5 bath garage - Property Id: 184468 Brand new townhome in a very unique part of Midland. Cobble Streets . french style homes.
Northgate
1 Unit Available
4400 N Holiday Hill Rd
4400 Holiday Hill Road, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
958 sqft
This is a furnished corporate rental that is all inclusive minimum 30 day rental. (cable, WIFI, all utilities, washer/dryer in unit).
Results within 5 miles of Midland
36 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.
1 Unit Available
6209 E County Rd 55
6209 East County Road 55, Midland County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Spacious 1 bed 1 bath.... quiet country living just NE of Midland on acreage 11 minutes to town. Avail furnished/unfurnished.
Results within 10 miles of Midland
1 Unit Available
2716 Rocky Lane Rd
2716 Rocky Lane Road, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath completely furnished corporate rental. You will feel like you are right at home in this amazing corporate.
1 Unit Available
1475 Brittany Lane
1475 Brittany Lane, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Fully furnished condo with private balcony off of the bedroom. Another balcony off of the living room. . High ceilings in the living room with Fireplace Access to community pool.
1 Unit Available
3807 Mayer
3807 Mayer Drive, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
For Lease - 3807 Mayer - 3807 Mayer is a stunning updated 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished corporate rental. Great location centrally located in Odessa. Utilities included in lease contract.
1 Unit Available
2413 Idlewood Lane - 2420
2413 Idlewood Lane, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished; Front door parking; Spacious
