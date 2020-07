Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym parking pool pool table garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

"Sundance Creek Luxury Apartment Homes consists of 300 Class "A" units in a gated community, with the convenience of covered or garage parking. Located just off North Big Spring Street in Midland, the property offers all the luxuries of a new apartment home combined with the convenience of the perfect location. Residents enjoy community amenities such a luxurious resident entertainment room with billiards table and multiple flat-screen televisions, business center, internet cafe and coffee bar, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility. Outside, they can relax in the resort-style swimming pool or spend an evening at the cabana cooking out or sitting by the dual-sided, grand outdoor fireplace with multiple flat-screen televisions."