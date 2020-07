Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel furnished garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance internet access online portal

If you’re moving to beautiful West Texas and are looking for a gorgeous, amenity-packed apartment in Midland, look no further than Northridge Court Apartment Homes. These newly refurbished apartments are stylish and ideally located close to many unique and well-loved shopping, dining and entertainment options.



At Northridge Court, you can choose from a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments to find just the right home to perfectly fit your lifestyle. Your inner chef will be positively inspired in your gourmet kitchen with sleek granite countertops, custom cabinetry, expansive counterspace, a deep double sink, stainless steel appliance package, and elevated breakfast bar that transitions to an intimate dining area. The spacious living room features tall ceilings, plush carpeting, neutral color tones, and a sliding glass door that flows out to your own private patio or balcony where you can enjoy a quiet cup of coffee in the morning and dine al fresco in the evening.



Jus