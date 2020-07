Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center online portal tennis court

If you’re seeking an apartment in Midland, TX, Cypress Pointe Apartment Homes is sure to meet your needs with its great amenities, friendly onsite staff, and close proximity to your favorite places.

With several one and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, Cypress Pointe offers you the chance to pick just the right place to fit your lifestyle. Enjoy your modern kitchen with a full suite of energy-efficient appliances, roomy cabinets and counters and an adjacent dining area. You'll love your spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, modern flooring, central air-conditioning and heating and secure storage off your private balcony. And be sure to ask about our select homes with ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces, a private patio or balcony, vaulted ceilings, and built-in bookshelves.