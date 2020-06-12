/
monahans
4 Apartments for rent in Monahans, TX📍
1103 S Franklin
1103 S Franklin Ave, Monahans, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Monahans - Nice (RLNE5761485)
509 s betty ave
509 S Betty Ave, Monahans, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 87674 2018 Palm Harbor home. 3 bed 2 full bath double wide (32x64), open floor plan huge walk in closet in master. All new appliances include fridge, glass top stove,and dishwasher. Large walk in pantry.
706 Kenneth
706 S Kenneth Ave, Monahans, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
- This home has lots to offer and is move in ready (RLNE4665045)
910 N Eva
910 N Eva Ave, Monahans, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Monahans - Nice (RLNE4204051)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Monahans rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,150.
Some of the colleges located in the Monahans area include The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, and Midland College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Monahans from include Midland, Odessa, Andrews, and West Odessa.