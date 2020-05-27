All apartments in Midland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

AVALON SPRINGS

4000 W Illinois Ave · (432) 216-2536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.

Location

4000 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX 79703
Oxford Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0257 · Avail. now

$710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 0162 · Avail. now

$730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 0116 · Avail. now

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0215 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 0240 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 0115 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AVALON SPRINGS.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
online portal
playground
Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas. Choose an apartment in Midland, TX, that is part of this sprawling community and you’ll experience luxury amenities, lush landscaping, and spacious remodeled homes. We’re close to many local restaurants, stores, and entertainment options in the area.

At Avalon Springs, choose from a variety of spacious one and two-bedroom apartments to find the perfect home for your unique lifestyle. Feel inspired in your gourmet kitchen with upgraded custom cabinetry, elegant granite countertops, modern energy-efficient appliances, and beautiful vinyl-wood flooring. The living areas are spacious and feature a dining room and large windows that invite in plenty of natural light. Bedrooms have plush carpeting and wide closets, and the tranquil restrooms feature stone countertops, garden-style bathtubs, and a stylish vanity area. Whichever layout you choose, your apartment will offer all the space and ameniti

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, bird
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: 2 spaces are included in the lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AVALON SPRINGS have any available units?
AVALON SPRINGS has 12 units available starting at $710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does AVALON SPRINGS have?
Some of AVALON SPRINGS's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AVALON SPRINGS currently offering any rent specials?
AVALON SPRINGS is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is AVALON SPRINGS pet-friendly?
Yes, AVALON SPRINGS is pet friendly.
Does AVALON SPRINGS offer parking?
Yes, AVALON SPRINGS offers parking.
Does AVALON SPRINGS have units with washers and dryers?
No, AVALON SPRINGS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does AVALON SPRINGS have a pool?
Yes, AVALON SPRINGS has a pool.
Does AVALON SPRINGS have accessible units?
No, AVALON SPRINGS does not have accessible units.
Does AVALON SPRINGS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AVALON SPRINGS has units with dishwashers.
Does AVALON SPRINGS have units with air conditioning?
Yes, AVALON SPRINGS has units with air conditioning.
