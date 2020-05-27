Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated w/d hookup garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog park internet access online portal playground

Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas. Choose an apartment in Midland, TX, that is part of this sprawling community and you’ll experience luxury amenities, lush landscaping, and spacious remodeled homes. We’re close to many local restaurants, stores, and entertainment options in the area.



At Avalon Springs, choose from a variety of spacious one and two-bedroom apartments to find the perfect home for your unique lifestyle. Feel inspired in your gourmet kitchen with upgraded custom cabinetry, elegant granite countertops, modern energy-efficient appliances, and beautiful vinyl-wood flooring. The living areas are spacious and feature a dining room and large windows that invite in plenty of natural light. Bedrooms have plush carpeting and wide closets, and the tranquil restrooms feature stone countertops, garden-style bathtubs, and a stylish vanity area. Whichever layout you choose, your apartment will offer all the space and ameniti