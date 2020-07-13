/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
129 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Midland, TX
Adams
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$707
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
An upscale community with private patios, fireplaces and large closets. On-site fitness center, pool and park. Pet-friendly community. Near Highway 50, Trinity School and Midland Plaza.
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
Crestgate
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
954 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
NORTHRIDGE COURT APARTMENT HOMES
3417 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1209 sqft
If you’re moving to beautiful West Texas and are looking for a gorgeous, amenity-packed apartment in Midland, look no further than Northridge Court Apartment Homes.
Trinity Estates
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES
3315 Godfrey St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you combine luxury living with a warm and inviting community, you know you’ve arrived at Las Colinas Apartment Homes.
Polo Park
Renew Polo Park at Parkway
4700 Polo Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1110 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Beckland Terrace
Alturas Andrews
4201 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
483 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
ReNew Heights
2300 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1061 sqft
Located in walking distance to Northland Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, spacious closets and smoke-free living options. Pet-friendly community includes laundry facilities, playground and pool.
Greathouse
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1567 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
Terrace Gardens
Windgate
2900 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
$800
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1042 sqft
Modern community within minutes from area freeways and shopping. This smoke-free property offers a variety of amenities, including in-unit fireplaces, high-speed internet and updated appliances. On-site laundry, fitness center and media center.
Northgate
THE CLUSTERS
4415 Northcrest Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
972 sqft
Welcome home to The Clusters, a beautiful and intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in Midland, Texas our charming apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
Westridge Park
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,649
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
The Oasis at Pavilion Park
110 Pavilion Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1318 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee-bar, internet cafe and more. Great location near Midland Country Club, Claydesta Center, Maker's Way Pizza and downtown Midland shopping.
Grandview
2200 Northrup Dr
2200 Northrup Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1577 sqft
Nice & clean centrally-located 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas, fireplace and large backyard. 12-month lease. Pets must be approved & non-refundable deposit required.
Westover Place
704 Lanham St
704 Lanham Street, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1626 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH WITH ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORS AND GORGEOUS NEW WINDOWS. GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND MASTER BATH NEWLY UPDATED. ONE CAR GARAGE IN FRONT PLUS 625 SQFT SHOP WITH ALLEY ACCESS. PETS APPROVED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH DEPOSIT. NICE SIZED YARD.
5304 Logan Ct
5304 Logan Court, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1627 sqft
BRAND NEW RENTAL!!!! Includes fridge, 5 TVs, RO system, water softener & filtration, Keyless entry on all doors AND Yard maintenance! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental is perfect for the low maintenance renter!! Minimum 12 month lease but willing to
1504 Rattler
1504 Rattler Lane, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2012 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 full bath, double garage. Island kitchen with granite, RO unit, side-by-side fridge with Ice in the door & large pantry. Neutral colors, corner fireplace, secluded master, lots of closet space.
Wilshire Park
5110 Shadylane Dr
5110 Shadylane Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1160 sqft
Great 3 bdrm 2 bath w/ mesquite look planking throughout living areas and fresh neutral carpet in bedrooms only. Nice back yard with small storage building. Close to loop and 191! Just across the street from Jones Elementary.
3218 Chelsea Place
3218 Chelsea Place, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1786 sqft
3 CAR GARAGE! Absolutely Gorgeous! Better than New! Wonderful floorplan. Fenced backyard with large covered patio is so nice for entertaining. Great 3 car garage with storage/workshop & extra parking behind.
6710 Cowboy Dr.
6710 Cowboy Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1427 sqft
Beautiful new build in Lone Star Trails! Easy to keep yard with a big gazebo in the back. Nice floor plan with a sequestered master, open kitchen and living.
Ranchland Hills
1613 E Scharbauer Dr
1613 East Scharbauer Drive, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1564 sqft
Adorable 3 bed 2 bath home. FRESH PAINT. Living area features lots of natural light w/ big window. Spacious den & large laundry room. Huge backyard! Long driveway. Pet friendly upon approval w/ one time non refundable fee, $250-500 per pet.
Wydewood Estates
3203 Dentcrest Dr
3203 Dentcrest Dr, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 2 bath low maintenance unit. Build in shelves & wet bar in living area. Separate laundry room. 2 car garage. Master bed features separate vanity w/ double sinks, walk in closet & separate bath.
