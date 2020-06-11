/
4 Apartments for rent in Alpine, TX📍
1 Unit Available
306 N 17th St
306 N 17th St, Alpine, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent, tenant pays utilities. $1200 Security Deposit. $1200/month. Available July 1st.
1 Unit Available
103 N 6th St
103 N 6th St, Alpine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent in downtown Alpine. Enjoy this quiet apartment with interior entrance next to the historic Holland Hotel. Owner pays utilities. All you need is your clothes! No pets. No smoking.
1 Unit Available
405 N Peach
405 N Peach St, Alpine, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
1 bed/1 bath cabin for rent. All electric. Completely furnished. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. Comes with refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer. Tenant pays all other utilites.
1 Unit Available
106 Haystack Mountain Dr
106 Haystack Mountain Dr, Brewster County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 1 acre available for rent in Alpine. Tenant pays utilities. No smoking. $1,850/month. $1,850 Security Deposit. Available Mid February.