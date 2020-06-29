Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal

Call Midland home when you rent one of the spacious rentals of Trinity Place Apartment Homes. This Texas property is filled with apartments designed to fit your lifestyle, from its large floor plans to it ample amenities. With parks, shopping, museums, and the arts all nearby, enjoy endless opportunities in this West Texas town.



Our large one and two-bedroom apartments for rent give you the room needed for a comfortable home. Enjoy the space for a formal dining table plus the comfort of a generously sized living room in our apartments. Open up your comfortable TX home with sliding glass doors leading to a private patio or balcony, ideal for outdoor dining or soaking up some sun. Large bedrooms and some walk-in closets provide the space you need to relax at home. Extended kitchens come standard and allow for plenty of counter and storage space.



Trinity Place also offers connections for washers and dryers in the privacy of your apartment, as well as the convenience of on-site laundry. Please note that homes with in unit laundries have an additional $60 fee per month.