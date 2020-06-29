All apartments in Midland
Trinity Place Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Trinity Place Apartment Homes

3600 N Midland Dr · (432) 287-2496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.

Location

3600 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX 79707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11E · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 07C · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 06B · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19K · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 15G · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 09B · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trinity Place Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Call Midland home when you rent one of the spacious rentals of Trinity Place Apartment Homes. This Texas property is filled with apartments designed to fit your lifestyle, from its large floor plans to it ample amenities. With parks, shopping, museums, and the arts all nearby, enjoy endless opportunities in this West Texas town.

Our large one and two-bedroom apartments for rent give you the room needed for a comfortable home. Enjoy the space for a formal dining table plus the comfort of a generously sized living room in our apartments. Open up your comfortable TX home with sliding glass doors leading to a private patio or balcony, ideal for outdoor dining or soaking up some sun. Large bedrooms and some walk-in closets provide the space you need to relax at home. Extended kitchens come standard and allow for plenty of counter and storage space.

Trinity Place also offers connections for washers and dryers in the privacy of your apartment, as well as the convenience of on-site laundry. Please note that homes with in unit laundries have an additional $60 fee per month.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 Bedroom); $450 (2 Bedroom/1 Bath); $450 (2 Bedroom/2 Bath)
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Carport: 1 space included with lease; Open Lot: 1st come, 1st serve included with lease (extra space and guest parking).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trinity Place Apartment Homes have any available units?
Trinity Place Apartment Homes has 9 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Trinity Place Apartment Homes have?
Some of Trinity Place Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trinity Place Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Trinity Place Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is Trinity Place Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Trinity Place Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Trinity Place Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Trinity Place Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Trinity Place Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Trinity Place Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Trinity Place Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Trinity Place Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Trinity Place Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Trinity Place Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Trinity Place Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trinity Place Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Trinity Place Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Trinity Place Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
