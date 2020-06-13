/
west odessa
110 Apartments for rent in West Odessa, TX📍
2904 Galahad Ave
2904 Galahad Avenue, West Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
- (RLNE4762050)
10156 W University
10156 West University Boulevard, West Odessa, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
10156 W University - For Lease - 10156 W University is located on the west end of Odessa. This expansive mobile home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and complete with central air and heat.
5961 Greenway
5961 N Greenway Ave, West Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
79764 - Nice No Pets Allowed (RLNE4286313)
5501 N Seward Ave
5501 N Seward Ave, West Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
For Lease - 5501 Seward, Odessa Tx - The complete package 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished and all bills paid 2500 month with wifi (RLNE5834856)
405 Desert Flower
405 Desert Flower, West Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1732 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Odessa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.
Results within 1 mile of West Odessa
2512 W. 11th St.
2512 West 11th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1248 sqft
For Lease - 2512 W 11th Odessa, TX - 2512 W 11th is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home that has been newly remodeled. Home is over 1200 sq ft complete with Central Air & Heat, fenced in backyard.
1813 w 31st
1813 West 31st Street, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
79764 - (RLNE4221383)
2229 Oleander
2229 Oleander Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2229 Oleander - 2229 Oleander is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq ft. Home has vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage, Central Air/Heat, covered patio and fenced in backyard.
1335 Coronado
1335 Coronado Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cute and Clean west side neighborhood. New Paint and flooring
Results within 5 miles of West Odessa
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1243 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
The Paddocks
2100 E 10th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Paddocks Apartments! You work hard. You should live easy.
2320 E. 21st Street - #102
2320 East 21st Street, Odessa, TX
Studio
$899
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ceramic tile throughout, plastic tub surround, new fridge, new oven, low flow toilet Home Sweet Home ! Office is Ste. 100 Tel: (432) 614-5577
1501 N Dixie #A
1501 North Dixie Boulevard, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
1501 Dixie Apt/ A - 1501 Dixie A is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in a quadraplex. Centrally located in Odessa. Water and gas is included. Window AC/Heat.
3807 Mayer
3807 Mayer Drive, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
For Lease - 3807 Mayer - 3807 Mayer is a stunning updated 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished corporate rental. Great location centrally located in Odessa. Utilities included in lease contract.
1607 everglade
1607 E Everglade Ave, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
79762 - (RLNE5676953)
1300 E 56th
1300 East 56th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1157 sqft
For Lease 1300 E 56th - Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.
2005 Beverly St.
2005 Beverly Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1148 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN ODESSA - This property is available for now and is ready for move-in today. Huge Backyard Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath (RLNE5709565)
2761 Keystone Dr.
2761 Keystone Drive, Odessa, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
IN-PROGRESS - (RLNE5709645)
2113 W 3rd St
2113 West 3rd Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
79763 - (RLNE4516931)
2741 Center Ave
2741 Center Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
79762 - Cute home! Spacious bedrooms & nice floorpan! (RLNE5722351)
525 E 43rd
525 E 43rd St, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
948 sqft
For Lease - 525 E 43rd Odessa, TX - 525 e 43rd is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home with over 940 sq ft. Home has covered parking and central heat and air. Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information.
803 E 18th
803 East 18th Street, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
For Lease - 803 e 18th Odessa, TX - 2.5 Bedroom 1 Bath 1200 sqft home with a deck and a spacious, fenced backyard. Beautiful hardwood flooring, lots of natural light throughout the house.
1525 E 17th St
1525 East 17th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
79761 - Nice (RLNE4800014)
711 HILLCREST
711 Hillcrest Ave, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4149470)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West Odessa rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,130.
Some of the colleges located in the West Odessa area include The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, and Midland College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.