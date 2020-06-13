Apartment List
/
NM
/
carlsbad
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:59 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, NM

📍
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
39 Units Available
The Village at Carlsbad
3821 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
890 sqft
Spend your days at The Village at Carlsbad, a pet friendly apartment community in the beautiful city of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Choose from many classically designed one- or two-bedroom floorplans offering contemporary features and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
7 Units Available
Cielo Vista
601 West Orchard Lane, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1400 sqft
Cielo Vista is ready to be your new home! Located at 601 W Orchard Ln in Carlsbad, New Mexico, this community has much to offer its residents.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
3 Units Available
Riverwood
506 W Orchard Ln, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverwood in Carlsbad. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 N Halagueno B
505 North Halagueno Street, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,200
ALL BILLS PAID! 1 Bed/1 Bath with Office. - Newly Updated!! Upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with a small office. Washer and dryer on site with garage attached, entrance to apartment is located off the alley.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1009 Dogwood
1009 Dogwood Lane, Carlsbad, NM
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Home - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. Fenced back yard. $1200 month with a $1200 deposit. Month to month lease. No Bills Paid, No Pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE4667556)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1013 N. Pate Unit A
1013 North Pate Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home updated and ready to move in. - This home has new modern flooring and updated bath tub surround. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with spacious laundry/storage area. Ready to move in. $1200 month and $1200 deposit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 S. Walnut
105 South Walnut Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
629 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, big backyard, washer & dryer, furnished, no bills paid. $1150 Month $1150 Deposit. No smoking or pet, available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5716600)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
704 N Olive St.
704 North Olive Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath - Very spacious 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. Den with real wood burning stove, circle drive, and fenced in backyard. Pets allowed with approval and non-refundable pet fee. *Please view www.eracarlsbad.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
408 W. Luckey
408 West Luckey Street, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Fully furnished 1 Bedroom - Fully furnished, all bills paid (including cable & internet). No pets, no smoking. Available now. $1100 month $1100 deposit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5160574)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2303 Mountain View Dr.
2303 Mountain View Drive, Carlsbad, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1223 sqft
Furnished 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Very clean & well kept 4 bedroom 2 bath home. New appliances! Washer & Dryer provided. Close to the High School. Furnished and ready to go. $2000.00 month and $2000.00 Deposit. No smoking and No pets.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 N. Alameda Unit C
605 North Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
1 Bedroom Rental - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment. Owner pays water, garbage & sewer. On Site Coin Laundry. No Pets, No Smoking. Flexible Lease Options.$950.00 Month $950.00 Deposit No Pets Allowed (RLNE5336246)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
406 N. 3rd
406 North 3rd Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Refinished hardwood floors and new tile throughout. All new cabinets and countertops in kitchen, updated bathroom. Large fenced in backyard with storage shed. No utilities included and NO PETS.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2200 W. Pierce St Unit 3A
2200 West Pierce Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1536 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Fully Furnished, All Bills Paid (Including Cable & Internet), Pool on Site, Bi-Weekly Housekeeping, 1 Car Carport, Washer/Dryer Included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4718852)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
707 Los Arboles
707 Los Arboles, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
two bedroom home - Two bedroom one and a half bath home. Property comes with fridge, stove, central refrigerated a/c and two car carport. Deposit amount is $1100.00. NO PETS ALLOWED. All adult applicants need to apply at www.affinitypropmgmt.com.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1116 Alvarado
1116 Alvarado Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1206 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. New flooring and paint. 1 car garage, fenced in backyard. No Smoking, No Pets. No Bills Paid No Pets Allowed (RLNE4790186)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1303 N. Canal #18
1303 North Canal Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo at Rio Pecos Condos - Two bedroom, two bathroom condo located near the Pecos River. Condo Association rules apply MUST BE 40 years or older. Water, sewage and garbage, and basic cable included. NO PETS! *Please view www.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1508 Mountain Shadow
1508 Mountain Shadow Drive, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome Partially Furnished - Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, 2 car garage and washer and dryer included near the golf course. 2 Pets allowed under 25 lbs with approval and non-refundable pet fee.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1105 W Fox St
1105 West Fox Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Gas & Water Paid! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, all hardwood floors with 1 car carport, centrally located. Owner will pay gas, water, sewage and garbage. NO PETS! *Please view www.eracarlsbad.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1714 Trevino Court
1714 Trevino Court, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1981 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom - 3 bedroom 2 bath, fully furnished, owner pays water, garbage and sewer. No smoking, no pets. $2200 month, $2200 deposit. 6 month lease. Available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850331)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
701 W. Lea St
701 West Lea Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1492 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - 3 Bedroom 2 bath, no bills paid, no smoking, no pets. $1600 month $1600 Deposit, 6 month lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834472)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
702 N. Alameda
702 North Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1523 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Fully Furnished, All bills paid (including cable, internet & landscaping). No pets, no smoking. $1800 month $1800 deposit, 6 month lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834444)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1307 W. Bonbright
1307 West Bonbright Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Three bedroom home - Cozy three bedroom home located close to schools and shopping. Water is included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. No appliances provided. NO PETS ALLOWED. All adult applicants must apply at www.affinitypropmgmt.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
311 N. alameda St.
311 North Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1232 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, fully furnished, all bills paid. $2000 month $2000 Deposit 6 month lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796515)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2609 Ohio
2609 Ohio Street, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom home - Cute two bedroom Home close to schools and shopping. Home comes with central refrigerated a/c, Stove & Fridge. NO PETS ALLOWED. All Adult applicants must apply at www.affinitypropmgmt.com.
City GuideCarlsbad
Situated on the Pecos River, Carlsbad is the county seat of Eddy County in New Mexico. Carlsbad’s Chihuahuan Desert location gives its residents a small-town atmosphere and the ability to enjoy almost any recreational activity. But it’s the friendly people, good schools, low crime rate, and even lower rental prices that make Carlsbad an exceptional place to live. If you’ve considered becoming a local around these parts, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll help you find the perfect apartment rental in this Cavern City.

Carlsbad may be full of amazing views, awesome hiking opportunities and neighbors so nice you’d think this was the Truman Show, but it’s not exactly crawling with apartment rentals. This doesn’t mean you can’t find the perfect place to live, it just means you won’t be overrun with options. What you will get, however, is a great Carlsbad apartment rental at a cheap price. One-bedrooms in Carlsbad typically range between $640 and $790, two-bedrooms from about $800 to $1000, and three-bedrooms from $900 to $1040. Because there are so few apartments in the area, the one thing Carlsbad apartment rentals don’t cut corners on is amenities. From basic apartments to luxury rentals and furnished apartments (check out River Oaks!), your needs are covered. Move-in deposits won’t clean out your savings, either. In fact, you can nab a one-bedroom place in Carlsbad for as little as $150 down.

If the word luxury just piqued your interest, Carlsbad can meet your needs. Renting an apartment at a community like Avalon Apartments will guarantee you the finer things in life such as a garage, ceiling fans, great views, private balconies, and even a volleyball court and clothing care centers. As always, you’ll pay a bit more for these perks, but living the good life is worth every penny, right?

What kind of place would Carlsbad be if it didn’t allow pets in its Chihuahuan Desert locale? Pet owners rejoice! Dog parks are located throughout the city and almost every apartment community allows pets—some even feature dog parks on site. Of course, moving in with a pet will require a deposit (typically $200 or so) and/or a monthly pet rent of about $10.

Often called the “Pearl of the Pecos,” Carlsbad is indeed a rare kinda place. A great standard of living mixes with mountain views in this New Mexico town. There’s no need to wait any longer. Things in Carlsbad are just oh-so-good! Happy apartment hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Carlsbad?
The average rent price for Carlsbad rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,470.
What cities do people live in to commute to Carlsbad?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carlsbad from include Artesia.

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 2 BedroomsCarlsbad 3 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Artesia, NM