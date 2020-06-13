30 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, NM

Situated on the Pecos River, Carlsbad is the county seat of Eddy County in New Mexico. Carlsbad’s Chihuahuan Desert location gives its residents a small-town atmosphere and the ability to enjoy almost any recreational activity. But it’s the friendly people, good schools, low crime rate, and even lower rental prices that make Carlsbad an exceptional place to live. If you’ve considered becoming a local around these parts, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll help you find the perfect apartment rental in this Cavern City.

Carlsbad may be full of amazing views, awesome hiking opportunities and neighbors so nice you’d think this was the Truman Show, but it’s not exactly crawling with apartment rentals. This doesn’t mean you can’t find the perfect place to live, it just means you won’t be overrun with options. What you will get, however, is a great Carlsbad apartment rental at a cheap price. One-bedrooms in Carlsbad typically range between $640 and $790, two-bedrooms from about $800 to $1000, and three-bedrooms from $900 to $1040. Because there are so few apartments in the area, the one thing Carlsbad apartment rentals don’t cut corners on is amenities. From basic apartments to luxury rentals and furnished apartments (check out River Oaks!), your needs are covered. Move-in deposits won’t clean out your savings, either. In fact, you can nab a one-bedroom place in Carlsbad for as little as $150 down.

If the word luxury just piqued your interest, Carlsbad can meet your needs. Renting an apartment at a community like Avalon Apartments will guarantee you the finer things in life such as a garage, ceiling fans, great views, private balconies, and even a volleyball court and clothing care centers. As always, you’ll pay a bit more for these perks, but living the good life is worth every penny, right?

What kind of place would Carlsbad be if it didn’t allow pets in its Chihuahuan Desert locale? Pet owners rejoice! Dog parks are located throughout the city and almost every apartment community allows pets—some even feature dog parks on site. Of course, moving in with a pet will require a deposit (typically $200 or so) and/or a monthly pet rent of about $10.

Often called the “Pearl of the Pecos,” Carlsbad is indeed a rare kinda place. A great standard of living mixes with mountain views in this New Mexico town. There’s no need to wait any longer. Things in Carlsbad are just oh-so-good! Happy apartment hunting!