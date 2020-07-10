Apartment List
/
TX
/
midland
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

51 Apartments for rent in Midland, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
51 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1041 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
20 Units Available
Renew Midland
516 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
905 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include a large, high-ceiling clubhouse, a coffee bar and a hot tub. Experience convenience with recently renovated unit kitchens that feature large islands and granite countertops. Close to Scharbauer Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
18 Units Available
Fairmont Park
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
935 sqft
ReNew Fairmont Park is located in West Midland, near the popular Bowlero Midland and next to C.J. Kelly Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
40 Units Available
Trinity Towers Manor
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
24 Units Available
Adams
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$707
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
An upscale community with private patios, fireplaces and large closets. On-site fitness center, pool and park. Pet-friendly community. Near Highway 50, Trinity School and Midland Plaza.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
21 Units Available
The Palms at Briarwood
4805 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1327 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, with resort-style amenities, a professional onsite management team and an ideal location, you’ll love The Palms at Briarwood Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
90 Units Available
Corporate Plaza
Sundance Creek
3700 N Edwards St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,038
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1154 sqft
Great Northside location close to golf courses and country clubs. Community has a resort-style swimming pool with poolside cabana and wireless internet. Units have granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
11 Units Available
Saddle Club South
Advenir at the Meadows
5101 North A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1183 sqft
Just north of West Loop 250 N, these one-, two, and three-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, dishwashers, recent renovations, W/D hookups, and patios and balconies. Some units also offer renovated kitchens and plush carpet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
11 Units Available
ReNew Garfield
4405 N Garfield St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1060 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Residents can enjoy use of the business center, pool, and laundry center. Close to Midland Country Club. By Midland International Air and Space Port.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
12 Units Available
Mayfield Place
Advenir at Mayfield
3200 Bromley Pl, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1150 sqft
Large, modern units in gated community. Faux wood flooring and air conditioning in all apartments. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Tenants have access to bike storage, on-site coffee bar, and pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
$
17 Units Available
Crestgate
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
954 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Trinity Estates
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES
3315 Godfrey St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you combine luxury living with a warm and inviting community, you know you’ve arrived at Las Colinas Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
5 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ReNew Sinclair is located in West Midland, TX, only moments away from Midland Memorial Hospital West and Tradewinds Corridor.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
6 Units Available
ReNew Heights
2300 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1061 sqft
Located in walking distance to Northland Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, spacious closets and smoke-free living options. Pet-friendly community includes laundry facilities, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
100 Units Available
Greathouse
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1567 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
108 Units Available
Woodford on Mockingbird
1412 East Mockingbird Lane, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Midland's newest luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
91 Units Available
Northgate
THE CLUSTERS
4415 Northcrest Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
972 sqft
Welcome home to The Clusters, a beautiful and intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in Midland, Texas our charming apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
38 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
18 Units Available
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
The Oasis at Pavilion Park
110 Pavilion Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1318 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee-bar, internet cafe and more. Great location near Midland Country Club, Claydesta Center, Maker's Way Pizza and downtown Midland shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
4 Units Available
ReNew Holiday Hill
3814 North Holiday Hill, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
982 sqft
ReNew Holiday Hill is located in west Midland just behind the popular Bowlero Midland and next to C.J. Kelly Park.

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Polo Estates
6715 Yellow Rose Court
6715 Yellow Rose Ct, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1760 sqft
6715 Yellow Rose Court Available 07/12/20 6715 Yellow Rose CT 79705 - Three bedroom 2 bath double garage home has a covered entry and back patio.

