apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
51 Apartments for rent in Midland, TX with washer-dryer
51 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1041 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
20 Units Available
Renew Midland
516 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
905 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include a large, high-ceiling clubhouse, a coffee bar and a hot tub. Experience convenience with recently renovated unit kitchens that feature large islands and granite countertops. Close to Scharbauer Sports Complex.
18 Units Available
Fairmont Park
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
935 sqft
ReNew Fairmont Park is located in West Midland, near the popular Bowlero Midland and next to C.J. Kelly Park.
40 Units Available
Trinity Towers Manor
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
17 Units Available
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
24 Units Available
Adams
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$707
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
An upscale community with private patios, fireplaces and large closets. On-site fitness center, pool and park. Pet-friendly community. Near Highway 50, Trinity School and Midland Plaza.
21 Units Available
The Palms at Briarwood
4805 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1327 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, with resort-style amenities, a professional onsite management team and an ideal location, you’ll love The Palms at Briarwood Apartment Homes.
90 Units Available
Corporate Plaza
Sundance Creek
3700 N Edwards St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,038
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1154 sqft
Great Northside location close to golf courses and country clubs. Community has a resort-style swimming pool with poolside cabana and wireless internet. Units have granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
11 Units Available
Saddle Club South
Advenir at the Meadows
5101 North A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1183 sqft
Just north of West Loop 250 N, these one-, two, and three-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, dishwashers, recent renovations, W/D hookups, and patios and balconies. Some units also offer renovated kitchens and plush carpet.
11 Units Available
ReNew Garfield
4405 N Garfield St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1060 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Residents can enjoy use of the business center, pool, and laundry center. Close to Midland Country Club. By Midland International Air and Space Port.
12 Units Available
Mayfield Place
Advenir at Mayfield
3200 Bromley Pl, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1150 sqft
Large, modern units in gated community. Faux wood flooring and air conditioning in all apartments. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Tenants have access to bike storage, on-site coffee bar, and pool with sundeck.
17 Units Available
Crestgate
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
954 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
9 Units Available
Trinity Estates
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES
3315 Godfrey St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you combine luxury living with a warm and inviting community, you know you’ve arrived at Las Colinas Apartment Homes.
5 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ReNew Sinclair is located in West Midland, TX, only moments away from Midland Memorial Hospital West and Tradewinds Corridor.
6 Units Available
ReNew Heights
2300 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1061 sqft
Located in walking distance to Northland Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, spacious closets and smoke-free living options. Pet-friendly community includes laundry facilities, playground and pool.
100 Units Available
Greathouse
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1567 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
108 Units Available
Woodford on Mockingbird
1412 East Mockingbird Lane, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Midland's newest luxury apartment community.
91 Units Available
Northgate
THE CLUSTERS
4415 Northcrest Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
972 sqft
Welcome home to The Clusters, a beautiful and intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in Midland, Texas our charming apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
38 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
18 Units Available
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
10 Units Available
The Oasis at Pavilion Park
110 Pavilion Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1318 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee-bar, internet cafe and more. Great location near Midland Country Club, Claydesta Center, Maker's Way Pizza and downtown Midland shopping.
4 Units Available
ReNew Holiday Hill
3814 North Holiday Hill, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
982 sqft
ReNew Holiday Hill is located in west Midland just behind the popular Bowlero Midland and next to C.J. Kelly Park.
1 Unit Available
Polo Estates
6715 Yellow Rose Court
6715 Yellow Rose Ct, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1760 sqft
6715 Yellow Rose Court Available 07/12/20 6715 Yellow Rose CT 79705 - Three bedroom 2 bath double garage home has a covered entry and back patio.
