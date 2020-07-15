All apartments in Midland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES

4301 Raleigh Ct · (432) 216-2523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.

Location

4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX 79707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0314 · Avail. now

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 0312 · Avail. now

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 1403 · Avail. now

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0908 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 1407 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 1009 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Every time you enter your charming, thoughtfully designed apartment at Wildflower Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and relaxed. Conveniently located near local businesses, shopping, dining, and entertainment options, Wildflower offers you a range of popular amenities as well as a warm and active, pet-friendly community that you’ll be proud to call home.

At Wildflower, choose from a variety of one and two-bedroom floor plans to find an apartment in Midland, TX, that fits your unique lifestyle. Cooking is fun in the kitchen with plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets, a deep double sink, modern appliance package and adjacent dining room. You’ll love the open floor plans with spacious closets, modern flooring, expansive windows that invite in plenty of natural light, and glass doors that flow onto your own private patio or balcony with extra storage. Also, be sure to ask about our select homes with designer touches like lovely accent walls, stainless-steel appliances, built-in boo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Open surface parking lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES have any available units?
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES has 18 units available starting at $770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES have?
Some of WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES currently offering any rent specials?
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy having the entire month of July FREE on select apartments! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES pet-friendly?
Yes, WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES is pet friendly.
Does WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES offer parking?
Yes, WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES offers parking.
Does WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES offers units with in unit laundry.
Does WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES have a pool?
Yes, WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES has a pool.
Does WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES have accessible units?
No, WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES does not have accessible units.
Does WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES have units with dishwashers?
Yes, WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES has units with dishwashers.
Does WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES have units with air conditioning?
Yes, WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES has units with air conditioning.
