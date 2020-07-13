Apartment List
/
TX
/
midland
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

71 Apartments for rent in Midland, TX with pool

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
24 Units Available
Adams
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$707
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
An upscale community with private patios, fireplaces and large closets. On-site fitness center, pool and park. Pet-friendly community. Near Highway 50, Trinity School and Midland Plaza.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
18 Units Available
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Crestgate
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
954 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
15 Units Available
NORTHRIDGE COURT APARTMENT HOMES
3417 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1209 sqft
If you’re moving to beautiful West Texas and are looking for a gorgeous, amenity-packed apartment in Midland, look no further than Northridge Court Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Trinity Estates
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES
3315 Godfrey St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you combine luxury living with a warm and inviting community, you know you’ve arrived at Las Colinas Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
12 Units Available
Polo Park
Renew Polo Park at Parkway
4700 Polo Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1110 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
2 Units Available
Beckland Terrace
Alturas Andrews
4201 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
483 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
7 Units Available
ReNew Heights
2300 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1061 sqft
Located in walking distance to Northland Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, spacious closets and smoke-free living options. Pet-friendly community includes laundry facilities, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
99 Units Available
Greathouse
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1567 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
$
17 Units Available
Scotsdale
Cornerstone Village
3101 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone Village in Midland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
89 Units Available
Northgate
THE CLUSTERS
4415 Northcrest Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
972 sqft
Welcome home to The Clusters, a beautiful and intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in Midland, Texas our charming apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
50 Units Available
Westridge Park
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,649
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
38 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
The Oasis at Pavilion Park
110 Pavilion Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1318 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee-bar, internet cafe and more. Great location near Midland Country Club, Claydesta Center, Maker's Way Pizza and downtown Midland shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Griffith Ct
1015 Griffith Court, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1966 sqft
Spectacular move-in ready home! Beautiful wood laminate floors, high ceilings, tons of natural light and open concept welcome you into this spacious 4 bedroom! This kitchen has extensive storage and counter space with a walk-in pantry! The bedrooms

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Crestgate
3330 Caldera Blvd
3330 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely updated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Everything in this Condo has been updated. Wood-Look floors, granite in kitchen and bath and furnished with new washer/dryer and new windows. Plantation Shutters! Private covered balcony. Water paid!

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Green Tree Country Club
4902 Oakwood Court
4902 Oakwood Court, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3962 sqft
ABSOLUTELY SPECTACULAR 4 BED/4.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2100 W Wadley Place
2100 W Wadley Ave
2100 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$1250/MO $1000 DEP - FOR PETS $1300/MO W/$50 EXTRA PET DEP. WTR/ELEC/HOA INCLUDED IN MO RENTAL.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
6002 Rio Grande Ave
6002 Rio Grande Avenue, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2090 sqft
Heritage oaks subdivision. Jack and Jill style for two of the bedrooms. Equipped with an outdoor kitchen. Access to community pool and splash pad.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
2506 Sinclair Ave
2506 Sinclair Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2641 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a beautiful updated home with all the amenities in the heart of Old Midland! This stunning one level home has an open floor plan with a beautiful pool and covered patio.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
6413 Commonwealth Rd
6413 Commonwealth Road, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1870 sqft
Beautiful rental in Legacy subdivision! 6-12month lease. $50 application per adult $2,500 of deposit.Pets allowed! INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER. 3bed/2bath plus an office/bonus room.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Polo Park
1711 Castleford Rd
1711 Castleford Road, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Wonderful duplex in amazing neighborhood! Almost across the street from the neighborhood pool and club house. Updated duplex with upstairs loft area.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4311 Storey Ave
4311 Storey Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1461 sqft
Adorable 3 bed 2 bath home! Fireplace in the living area. Large backyard! 2 car garage. Separate laundry room. Minutes from Doug Russel pool and schools. Pet friendly upon approval w/ one time non refundable fee, $250-500 per pet.

Similar Pages

Midland 1 BedroomsMidland 2 BedroomsMidland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMidland 3 BedroomsMidland Accessible ApartmentsMidland Apartments with Balcony
Midland Apartments with GarageMidland Apartments with GymMidland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMidland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMidland Apartments with Parking
Midland Apartments with PoolMidland Apartments with Washer-DryerMidland Dog Friendly ApartmentsMidland Furnished ApartmentsMidland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Odessa, TXBig Spring, TX
Andrews, TXSeminole, TX
Monahans, TXWest Odessa, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

NorthgateFairmont Park
CrestgatePolo Park
Original Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Midland College
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin