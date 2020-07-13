/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
71 Apartments for rent in Midland, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
24 Units Available
Adams
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$707
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
An upscale community with private patios, fireplaces and large closets. On-site fitness center, pool and park. Pet-friendly community. Near Highway 50, Trinity School and Midland Plaza.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
18 Units Available
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Crestgate
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
954 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
15 Units Available
NORTHRIDGE COURT APARTMENT HOMES
3417 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1209 sqft
If you’re moving to beautiful West Texas and are looking for a gorgeous, amenity-packed apartment in Midland, look no further than Northridge Court Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Trinity Estates
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES
3315 Godfrey St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you combine luxury living with a warm and inviting community, you know you’ve arrived at Las Colinas Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
12 Units Available
Polo Park
Renew Polo Park at Parkway
4700 Polo Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1110 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
$
2 Units Available
Beckland Terrace
Alturas Andrews
4201 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
483 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
7 Units Available
ReNew Heights
2300 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1061 sqft
Located in walking distance to Northland Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, spacious closets and smoke-free living options. Pet-friendly community includes laundry facilities, playground and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
99 Units Available
Greathouse
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1567 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
$
17 Units Available
Scotsdale
Cornerstone Village
3101 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone Village in Midland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
89 Units Available
Northgate
THE CLUSTERS
4415 Northcrest Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
972 sqft
Welcome home to The Clusters, a beautiful and intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in Midland, Texas our charming apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
50 Units Available
Westridge Park
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,649
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
38 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
The Oasis at Pavilion Park
110 Pavilion Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1318 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee-bar, internet cafe and more. Great location near Midland Country Club, Claydesta Center, Maker's Way Pizza and downtown Midland shopping.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Griffith Ct
1015 Griffith Court, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1966 sqft
Spectacular move-in ready home! Beautiful wood laminate floors, high ceilings, tons of natural light and open concept welcome you into this spacious 4 bedroom! This kitchen has extensive storage and counter space with a walk-in pantry! The bedrooms
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Crestgate
3330 Caldera Blvd
3330 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely updated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Everything in this Condo has been updated. Wood-Look floors, granite in kitchen and bath and furnished with new washer/dryer and new windows. Plantation Shutters! Private covered balcony. Water paid!
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Green Tree Country Club
4902 Oakwood Court
4902 Oakwood Court, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3962 sqft
ABSOLUTELY SPECTACULAR 4 BED/4.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2100 W Wadley Place
2100 W Wadley Ave
2100 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$1250/MO $1000 DEP - FOR PETS $1300/MO W/$50 EXTRA PET DEP. WTR/ELEC/HOA INCLUDED IN MO RENTAL.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
6002 Rio Grande Ave
6002 Rio Grande Avenue, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2090 sqft
Heritage oaks subdivision. Jack and Jill style for two of the bedrooms. Equipped with an outdoor kitchen. Access to community pool and splash pad.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
2506 Sinclair Ave
2506 Sinclair Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2641 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a beautiful updated home with all the amenities in the heart of Old Midland! This stunning one level home has an open floor plan with a beautiful pool and covered patio.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
6413 Commonwealth Rd
6413 Commonwealth Road, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1870 sqft
Beautiful rental in Legacy subdivision! 6-12month lease. $50 application per adult $2,500 of deposit.Pets allowed! INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER. 3bed/2bath plus an office/bonus room.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Polo Park
1711 Castleford Rd
1711 Castleford Road, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Wonderful duplex in amazing neighborhood! Almost across the street from the neighborhood pool and club house. Updated duplex with upstairs loft area.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4311 Storey Ave
4311 Storey Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1461 sqft
Adorable 3 bed 2 bath home! Fireplace in the living area. Large backyard! 2 car garage. Separate laundry room. Minutes from Doug Russel pool and schools. Pet friendly upon approval w/ one time non refundable fee, $250-500 per pet.
Similar Pages
Midland 1 BedroomsMidland 2 BedroomsMidland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMidland 3 BedroomsMidland Accessible ApartmentsMidland Apartments with Balcony
Midland Apartments with GarageMidland Apartments with GymMidland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMidland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMidland Apartments with Parking