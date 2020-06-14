/
1 bedroom apartments
69 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Midland, TX
25 Units Available
ReNew Scotsdale
2613 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
696 sqft
Pet-friendly community located minutes from Midland Park Mall and conveniently close to Highway 191 and 250. Comfortable 1-3 bedroom, smoke-free apartments feature spacious closets. Community amenities include a pool and covered parking.
53 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
743 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
Trinity Towers Manor
40 Units Available
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
719 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
15 Units Available
NORTHRIDGE COURT APARTMENT HOMES
3417 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
677 sqft
If you’re moving to beautiful West Texas and are looking for a gorgeous, amenity-packed apartment in Midland, look no further than Northridge Court Apartment Homes.
Whitman
52 Units Available
Aviare Place
2600 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$758
741 sqft
Updated community near area parks and Loop 250. Close to Midland Park Mall. On-site pool, sundeck and park-like space. Spacious interiors with designer-inspired features. Luxurious decor.
Adams
17 Units Available
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$773
786 sqft
An upscale community with private patios, fireplaces and large closets. On-site fitness center, pool and park. Pet-friendly community. Near Highway 50, Trinity School and Midland Plaza.
Crestgate
17 Units Available
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
728 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
13 Units Available
Renew Midland
516 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
613 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include a large, high-ceiling clubhouse, a coffee bar and a hot tub. Experience convenience with recently renovated unit kitchens that feature large islands and granite countertops. Close to Scharbauer Sports Complex.
Fairmont Park
18 Units Available
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
580 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
12 Units Available
ReNew Garfield
4405 N Garfield St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
589 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Residents can enjoy use of the business center, pool, and laundry center. Close to Midland Country Club. By Midland International Air and Space Port.
8 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
Beckland Terrace
2 Units Available
Alturas Andrews
4201 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
483 sqft
Polo Park
11 Units Available
Renew Polo Park at Parkway
4700 Polo Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
794 sqft
Saddle Club South
4 Units Available
Advenir at the Meadows
5101 North A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
829 sqft
Just north of West Loop 250 N, these one-, two, and three-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, dishwashers, recent renovations, W/D hookups, and patios and balconies. Some units also offer renovated kitchens and plush carpet.
7 Units Available
ReNew Highland Park
2601 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with walk-in closets and central air. Enjoy use of the swimming pool and basketball court during free time. Close to the green space at Windlands Park. Near Midland Park Mall.
6 Units Available
ReNew Heights
2300 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
719 sqft
Located in walking distance to Northland Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, spacious closets and smoke-free living options. Pet-friendly community includes laundry facilities, playground and pool.
Mayfield Place
12 Units Available
Advenir at Mayfield
3200 Bromley Pl, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
666 sqft
Large, modern units in gated community. Faux wood flooring and air conditioning in all apartments. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Tenants have access to bike storage, on-site coffee bar, and pool with sundeck.
18 Units Available
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
714 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
9 Units Available
Avanti Apartment Homes
2301 Cotton Flat Rd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
879 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s private and quiet yet near the amenities of modern life? Look no further than Avanti Townhomes. Our community offers comfortable, beautifully designed homes in a community full of amenities.
16 Units Available
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
698 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
36 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
735 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Bent Tree
68 Units Available
The Park at Caldera
3100 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
633 sqft
Beautiful community near UTPB, Midland Plaza and Midland College. Designer interiors with walk-in closets, updated kitchens and vaulted ceilings. On-site pool, business center and community grill area.
Greathouse
83 Units Available
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
