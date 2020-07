Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog grooming area dog park gym parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill hot tub garage bocce court carport community garden game room golf room lobby package receiving

At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas. Located in North Midland, our one to three-bedroom apartment homes are surrounding by major employers, entertainment, and recreational districts, making our community perfect for commuters and revelers alike. Commute to Chevron, OXY, and XTO in less than seven minutes and afterward, relax and unwind at Borgata Shopping Center or nearby Wagner Noel Performing Arts. Our one to three-bedroom apartment homes will feel like an oasis among the hustle and bustle. Whether you're putting your chef skills to work in your custom kitchen complete with farmhouse-style sinks and cracked glass countertops perfect for prep-work or unwinding in your garden-style soaking tub, our community has the perfect floorplans to suit your needs. Relaxation and recreation don't stop in your apartment home -- our plethora of amenities makes sure there's something for your every whi