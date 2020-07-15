All apartments in Midland
Find more places like 5600 Grassland Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midland, TX
/
5600 Grassland Blvd
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

5600 Grassland Blvd

5600 Grassland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5600 Grassland Boulevard, Midland, TX 79707
Grassland Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large corner lot located in Grassland Estates easy access to loop 250 and 191. Beautiful large master that opens to side patio, Beautiful white cabinets, granite countertops. Wood flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms. 3 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Grassland Blvd have any available units?
5600 Grassland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, TX.
What amenities does 5600 Grassland Blvd have?
Some of 5600 Grassland Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Grassland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Grassland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Grassland Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Grassland Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midland.
Does 5600 Grassland Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Grassland Blvd offers parking.
Does 5600 Grassland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Grassland Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Grassland Blvd have a pool?
No, 5600 Grassland Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Grassland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5600 Grassland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Grassland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 Grassland Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 Grassland Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 Grassland Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew Highland Park
2601 N A St
Midland, TX 79705
NORTHRIDGE COURT APARTMENT HOMES
3417 N Midland Dr
Midland, TX 79707
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES
3315 Godfrey St
Midland, TX 79707
Alturas Andrews
4201 Andrews Hwy
Midland, TX 79703
Cypress Pointe
3601 Andrews Hwy
Midland, TX 79703
Wall Street Lofts
100 N Main St
Midland, TX 79701
Advenir at the Meadows
5101 North A St
Midland, TX 79705
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd
Midland, TX 79706

Similar Pages

Midland 1 BedroomsMidland 2 Bedrooms
Midland Apartments with ParkingMidland Apartments with Pools
Midland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Odessa, TXBig Spring, TX
Andrews, TXSeminole, TX
Monahans, TXWest Odessa, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

NorthgateCrestgate
Polo ParkGreathouse
Superior

Apartments Near Colleges

Midland College
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin