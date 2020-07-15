5600 Grassland Blvd

Amenities

Large corner lot located in Grassland Estates easy access to loop 250 and 191. Beautiful large master that opens to side patio, Beautiful white cabinets, granite countertops. Wood flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms. 3 car garage