Large corner lot located in Grassland Estates easy access to loop 250 and 191. Beautiful large master that opens to side patio, Beautiful white cabinets, granite countertops. Wood flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms. 3 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5600 Grassland Blvd have any available units?
5600 Grassland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, TX.
What amenities does 5600 Grassland Blvd have?
Some of 5600 Grassland Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Grassland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Grassland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.