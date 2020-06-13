Apartment List
103 Apartments for rent in Midland, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...
$
Polo Park
11 Units Available
Renew Polo Park at Parkway
4700 Polo Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1110 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
$
53 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
1041 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
$
Fairmont Park
18 Units Available
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
935 sqft
$
25 Units Available
ReNew Scotsdale
2613 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
Studio
$695
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
936 sqft
Pet-friendly community located minutes from Midland Park Mall and conveniently close to Highway 191 and 250. Comfortable 1-3 bedroom, smoke-free apartments feature spacious closets. Community amenities include a pool and covered parking.
$
6 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1108 sqft
$
6 Units Available
ReNew Heights
2300 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1061 sqft
Located in walking distance to Northland Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, spacious closets and smoke-free living options. Pet-friendly community includes laundry facilities, playground and pool.
Saddle Club South
4 Units Available
Advenir at the Meadows
5101 North A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1183 sqft
Just north of West Loop 250 N, these one-, two, and three-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, dishwashers, recent renovations, W/D hookups, and patios and balconies. Some units also offer renovated kitchens and plush carpet.
$
Providence Park
7 Units Available
ReNew Hyde Park
3329 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$
7 Units Available
ReNew Holiday Hill
3814 North Holiday Hill, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$923
982 sqft
Mayfield Place
12 Units Available
Advenir at Mayfield
3200 Bromley Pl, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1150 sqft
Large, modern units in gated community. Faux wood flooring and air conditioning in all apartments. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Tenants have access to bike storage, on-site coffee bar, and pool with sundeck.
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Garfield
4405 N Garfield St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1060 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Residents can enjoy use of the business center, pool, and laundry center. Close to Midland Country Club. By Midland International Air and Space Port.
$
Crestgate
17 Units Available
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
954 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
$
7 Units Available
ReNew Highland Park
2601 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1252 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with walk-in closets and central air. Enjoy use of the swimming pool and basketball court during free time. Close to the green space at Windlands Park. Near Midland Park Mall.
$
13 Units Available
Renew Midland
516 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
905 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include a large, high-ceiling clubhouse, a coffee bar and a hot tub. Experience convenience with recently renovated unit kitchens that feature large islands and granite countertops. Close to Scharbauer Sports Complex.
$
Trinity Towers Manor
40 Units Available
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,264
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
$
34 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
101 Units Available
Woodford on Mockingbird
1412 East Mockingbird Lane, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Midland's newest luxury apartment community.
Northgate
88 Units Available
THE CLUSTERS
4415 Northcrest Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
972 sqft
Welcome home to The Clusters, a beautiful and intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in Midland, Texas our charming apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
$
Westridge Park
64 Units Available
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,649
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1539 sqft
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.
23 Units Available
The Palms at Briarwood
4805 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1327 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, with resort-style amenities, a professional onsite management team and an ideal location, you’ll love The Palms at Briarwood Apartment Homes.
18 Units Available
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
15 Units Available
NORTHRIDGE COURT APARTMENT HOMES
3417 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1209 sqft
If you’re moving to beautiful West Texas and are looking for a gorgeous, amenity-packed apartment in Midland, look no further than Northridge Court Apartment Homes.
Oxford Heights
12 Units Available
AVALON SPRINGS
4000 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
879 sqft
Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas.
City Guide for Midland, TX

Greetings, and welcome to the virtual hub for Midland, Texas apartment hunting escapes! Situated midway between Dallas/Fort Worth and El Paso. Sound like your cup of Texas tea? Then stick with us, because your Lone Star dream lodgings are just a few clicks away…

Having trouble with Craigslist Midland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Midland, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Midland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

