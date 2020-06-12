/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM
73 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Midland, TX
104 Units Available
Woodford on Mockingbird
1412 East Mockingbird Lane, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Midland's newest luxury apartment community.
Northgate
86 Units Available
THE CLUSTERS
4415 Northcrest Dr, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
972 sqft
Welcome home to The Clusters, a beautiful and intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in Midland, Texas our charming apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
9 Units Available
Trinity Place Apartment Homes
3600 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$960
1050 sqft
Call Midland home when you rent one of the spacious rentals of Trinity Place Apartment Homes. This Texas property is filled with apartments designed to fit your lifestyle, from its large floor plans to it ample amenities.
Oxford Heights
11 Units Available
AVALON SPRINGS
4000 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
879 sqft
Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas.
15 Units Available
NORTHRIDGE COURT APARTMENT HOMES
3417 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
948 sqft
If you’re moving to beautiful West Texas and are looking for a gorgeous, amenity-packed apartment in Midland, look no further than Northridge Court Apartment Homes.
Whitman
51 Units Available
Aviare Place
2600 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$966
1007 sqft
Updated community near area parks and Loop 250. Close to Midland Park Mall. On-site pool, sundeck and park-like space. Spacious interiors with designer-inspired features. Luxurious decor.
Adams
16 Units Available
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$929
1125 sqft
An upscale community with private patios, fireplaces and large closets. On-site fitness center, pool and park. Pet-friendly community. Near Highway 50, Trinity School and Midland Plaza.
18 Units Available
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
10 Units Available
The Oasis at Pavilion Park
110 Pavilion Pkwy, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1085 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee-bar, internet cafe and more. Great location near Midland Country Club, Claydesta Center, Maker's Way Pizza and downtown Midland shopping.
Scotsdale
27 Units Available
Cornerstone Village
3101 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone Village in Midland. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Park
49 Units Available
Blue Ridge
2818 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1112 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Midland Airpark. Designer cabinets and granite countertops. In-unit fireplace. Community has shuffleboard, coffee bar, and pool. Garage parking on site.
40 Units Available
Ventura at Tradewinds
1811 Tradewinds Boulevard, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1074 sqft
OPEN FALL 2020 > Ventura at Tradewinds sets the new benchmark for quality and affordability in Midland. Our BRAND-NEW community offers gorgeous & spacious one, two & three bedroom garden-style apartment homes.
Terrace Gardens
14 Units Available
Windgate
2900 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1042 sqft
Modern community within minutes from area freeways and shopping. This smoke-free property offers a variety of amenities, including in-unit fireplaces, high-speed internet and updated appliances. On-site laundry, fitness center and media center.
Skyline Terrace
1 Unit Available
4700 Boulder Dr. #609
4700 Boulder Drive, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
981 sqft
4700 Boulder Dr. #609 - Super cute 2 bedroom/2 bath! This property is available for self showings! Or Contact the Office for Showings! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3961114)
Northgate
1 Unit Available
4400 N Holiday Hill Rd
4400 Holiday Hill Road, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
958 sqft
This is a furnished corporate rental that is all inclusive minimum 30 day rental. (cable, WIFI, all utilities, washer/dryer in unit).
1 Unit Available
1801 W Ohio Ave
1801 West Ohio Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1208 sqft
ALL UTILITIES and YARD MAINTENANCE are paid by landlord! Walking distance to hospital and downtown.
Highland Park Townhouses
1 Unit Available
1005 Ventura Ave
1005 Ventura Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1642 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome! Large living area with fireplace and built-in cabinets. Very spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master bath has dual vanities and 2 walk-in closets. Low maintenance courtyard!
Superior
1 Unit Available
3608 Douglas
3608 Douglas Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1397 sqft
Spacious and Charming! Stained concrete floors throughout an open concept home.
Highland Park Townhouses
1 Unit Available
1421 Ventura Ave
1421 Ventura Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1979 sqft
Wonderfully updated duplex! Across the street from Tumbleweed Walking Park! Wood Floors, plantation shutters, bedrooms are sequestered and could both be considered master bedrooms. Fireplace is living area. Covered Patio to enjoy the outside.
Wedgewood Park
1 Unit Available
4306 Ferncliff Ave
4306 Ferncliff Avenue, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Great home is centrally located - close to great shopping and restaurants. Spacious rooms throughout with walk in closets. Living room and dining room offer vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Wilshire Park
1 Unit Available
119 N Glenwood Drive
119 North Glenwood Drive, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Garden style townhouse. Ceiling fans in living room & bedrooms, laundry room & + storage space.Yard & patio are completely private/secure w/8 ft. fence that makes this your own little getaway. Easy parking, no neighbors above/below.
Langford-Weatherred
1 Unit Available
1513 Club Dr
1513 Club Drive, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1502 sqft
Super cute open floorplan townhome w/high ceilings, crown moldings, gourmet kitchen w/granite, stainless & custom cabinetry. 2 lg. bedrooms each w/own bath. Loads of closet & storage space. Lg.
Westcliff
1 Unit Available
4707 Harvard Ave
4707 Harvard Ave, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1021 sqft
Super Cute 2 BR 2 BA duplex with 2 car carport and fenced backyard. NO PETS, has new carpet in bedrooms and living room. Duplex includes Fireplace, Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and Granite throughout.
1 Unit Available
4600 Andrews Highway
4600 Andrews Highway, Midland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1302 sqft
$99 MOVE IN SPECIAL! Amazing 36 2-bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Midland. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, washer -dryer, and smart home system.
