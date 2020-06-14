Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Midland, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Midland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Trinity Towers Manor
40 Units Available
Coronado on Briarwood
6000 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,264
1334 sqft
At Coronado on Briarwood, we're combining superior spaces, stunning surroundings, and indulgent details in the heart of Midland, Texas.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
53 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
1041 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Fairmont Park
18 Units Available
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
Providence Park
7 Units Available
ReNew Hyde Park
3329 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
7 Units Available
ReNew Holiday Hill
3814 North Holiday Hill, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$923
982 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
Saddle Club South
4 Units Available
Advenir at the Meadows
5101 North A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1183 sqft
Just north of West Loop 250 N, these one-, two, and three-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, dishwashers, recent renovations, W/D hookups, and patios and balconies. Some units also offer renovated kitchens and plush carpet.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
7 Units Available
ReNew Highland Park
2601 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1252 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with walk-in closets and central air. Enjoy use of the swimming pool and basketball court during free time. Close to the green space at Windlands Park. Near Midland Park Mall.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
6 Units Available
ReNew Heights
2300 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1061 sqft
Located in walking distance to Northland Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, spacious closets and smoke-free living options. Pet-friendly community includes laundry facilities, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Mayfield Place
12 Units Available
Advenir at Mayfield
3200 Bromley Pl, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1150 sqft
Large, modern units in gated community. Faux wood flooring and air conditioning in all apartments. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Tenants have access to bike storage, on-site coffee bar, and pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
The Bradford Apartment Homes
4715 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1019 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, that’s clean, bright, and thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, a warm and friendly community and ideal location, you’ll love The Bradford Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Oxford Heights
12 Units Available
AVALON SPRINGS
4000 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
879 sqft
Avalon Springs Apartment Homes is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of beautiful West Texas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
36 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Whitman
52 Units Available
Aviare Place
2600 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated community near area parks and Loop 250. Close to Midland Park Mall. On-site pool, sundeck and park-like space. Spacious interiors with designer-inspired features. Luxurious decor.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Bent Tree
68 Units Available
The Park at Caldera
3100 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
Studio
$706
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$706
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
944 sqft
Beautiful community near UTPB, Midland Plaza and Midland College. Designer interiors with walk-in closets, updated kitchens and vaulted ceilings. On-site pool, business center and community grill area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Adams
17 Units Available
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1125 sqft
An upscale community with private patios, fireplaces and large closets. On-site fitness center, pool and park. Pet-friendly community. Near Highway 50, Trinity School and Midland Plaza.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Greathouse
83 Units Available
Anatole on Briarwood
5200 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,887
1567 sqft
Located in the heart of Midland, this beautiful complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite countertops, garden tubs, full-size washers, dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
99 Units Available
Woodford on Mockingbird
1412 East Mockingbird Lane, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Midland's newest luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
$
Westridge Park
64 Units Available
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,649
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1539 sqft
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Original Town
21 Units Available
Wall Street Lofts
100 N Main St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,293
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1081 sqft
Loft apartments in downtown Midland, just footsteps from Centennial Plaza. Rooms have private balconies, walk-in closets, granite counters and ice makers. Internet access, swimming pool and gym. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Terrace Gardens
14 Units Available
Windgate
2900 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
$800
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1042 sqft
Modern community within minutes from area freeways and shopping. This smoke-free property offers a variety of amenities, including in-unit fireplaces, high-speed internet and updated appliances. On-site laundry, fitness center and media center.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Barkman Square
1 Unit Available
37 Lafayette Pl
37 Lafayette Place, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 French Style Home - 3300 sqft3 bed 3.5 bath garage - Property Id: 184468 Brand new townhome in a very unique part of Midland. Cobble Streets . french style homes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Permian Estates
1 Unit Available
3318 Mariana Ave
3318 Mariana Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1705 sqft
This 3 bed/2 bath home has great new updates through the home. Plantation shutters, wood-like flooring throughout the home, Large Master bedroom with additional room that can be used as an office or sitting area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Midland
1 Unit Available
1311 Ohio Ave
1311 West Ohio Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1566 sqft
Cute cottage on large corner with gorgeous, huge live oak trees walking distance to the George Bush childhood home. Laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms, hall and den. Neutral paint in bedrooms and living areas. Large 6 vehicle carport.
City Guide for Midland, TX

Greetings, and welcome to the virtual hub for Midland, Texas apartment hunting escapes! Situated midway between Dallas/Fort Worth and El Paso. Sound like your cup of Texas tea? Then stick with us, because your Lone Star dream lodgings are just a few clicks away…

Having trouble with Craigslist Midland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Midland, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Midland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

