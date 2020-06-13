Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

29 Accessible Apartments for rent in Midland, TX

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Providence Park
7 Units Available
ReNew Hyde Park
3329 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Garfield
4405 N Garfield St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1060 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Residents can enjoy use of the business center, pool, and laundry center. Close to Midland Country Club. By Midland International Air and Space Port.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
The Residence At Midland
5801 Deauville Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1074 sqft
Residence at Midland unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
Polo Park
11 Units Available
Renew Polo Park at Parkway
4700 Polo Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1110 sqft
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
53 Units Available
ReNew Andrews
1902 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
1041 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and efficient appliances. Lots of community amenities, including a barbecue area, courtyard, and clubhouse. Visit nearby Doug Russell Park during free time. Close to the TX-250 Loop.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
Fairmont Park
18 Units Available
ReNew Fairmont Park
5244 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
935 sqft
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Northgate
88 Units Available
THE CLUSTERS
4415 Northcrest Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
972 sqft
Welcome home to The Clusters, a beautiful and intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in Midland, Texas our charming apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
$
25 Units Available
ReNew Scotsdale
2613 Midland Dr, Midland, TX
Studio
$695
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
936 sqft
Pet-friendly community located minutes from Midland Park Mall and conveniently close to Highway 191 and 250. Comfortable 1-3 bedroom, smoke-free apartments feature spacious closets. Community amenities include a pool and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
$
Westridge Park
64 Units Available
Tradewinds
1808 S Tradewinds Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,649
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1539 sqft
Luxurious units feature ice maker, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community includes pool, parking, gym and business center. Located close to Big Sky Theater and Cafe Nitro.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
The Palms at Briarwood
4805 Briarwood Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1327 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, with resort-style amenities, a professional onsite management team and an ideal location, you’ll love The Palms at Briarwood Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
$
7 Units Available
ReNew Holiday Hill
3814 North Holiday Hill, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$923
982 sqft
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
$
6 Units Available
ReNew Sinclair
4534 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1108 sqft
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
$
13 Units Available
Renew Midland
516 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
905 sqft
Convenient on-site amenities include a large, high-ceiling clubhouse, a coffee bar and a hot tub. Experience convenience with recently renovated unit kitchens that feature large islands and granite countertops. Close to Scharbauer Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
5 Units Available
ReNew Highland Park
2601 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with walk-in closets and central air. Enjoy use of the swimming pool and basketball court during free time. Close to the green space at Windlands Park. Near Midland Park Mall.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
$
6 Units Available
ReNew Heights
2300 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1061 sqft
Located in walking distance to Northland Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, spacious closets and smoke-free living options. Pet-friendly community includes laundry facilities, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
Crestgate
17 Units Available
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
954 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
Beckland Terrace
2 Units Available
Alturas Andrews
4201 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
483 sqft
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Le Mirage
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1398 sqft
Resort-style living with many spacious options available. Enjoy a pool, spa and clubhouse with a media center as well as a fitness center and controlled access with visual recognition.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
Terrace Gardens
14 Units Available
Windgate
2900 W Illinois Ave, Midland, TX
Studio
$800
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1042 sqft
Modern community within minutes from area freeways and shopping. This smoke-free property offers a variety of amenities, including in-unit fireplaces, high-speed internet and updated appliances. On-site laundry, fitness center and media center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Ventura at Tradewinds
1811 Tradewinds Boulevard, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1303 sqft
OPEN FALL 2020 > Ventura at Tradewinds sets the new benchmark for quality and affordability in Midland. Our BRAND-NEW community offers gorgeous & spacious one, two & three bedroom garden-style apartment homes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4600 Andrews Highway
4600 Andrews Highway, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$99 MOVE IN SPECIAL! Amazing 36 2-bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Midland. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, washer -dryer, and smart home system.
Results within 5 miles of Midland
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
73 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1330 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
36 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.

